Oscar De La Hoya Makes ‘Brutal Knockout’ Prediction for a Gervonta Davis vs. Shakur Stevenson Clash

Oscar De La Hoya has long been one of boxing’s most electrifying personalities—a six‑division world champion turned powerhouse promoter, known as The Golden Boy. After building Golden Boy Promotions into a boxing juggernaut and navigating countless dramas—from epic rivalries to business shakeups—he’s still at the center of the conversation. Now, tensions are bubbling once again, this time around a fight that could crown the lightweight king: Gervonta Davis vs. Shakur Stevenson.

Shakur Stevenson, the undefeated three‑division world champion from Newark, has steadily climbed the ranks with dazzling defense and slick southpaw movement, eventually capturing the WBC lightweight title. Gervonta Davis, on the other hand, boasts a flawless record peppered with thunderous knockouts—30–0 with 28 stoppages and now proudly holding the WBA lightweight title. The 135 lbs division hasn’t had a unified champion in over two years since Devin Haney moved up. So, almost everyone is eagerly looking forward to the massive unification showdown. Experts, including Terence Crawford, have already stated that only Stevenson (and Keyshawn Davis) might be the ones to dethrone Tank. But does Oscar De La Hoya hold that opinion?

When asked on the Ring Champs podcast (hosted by AK Reyes and Barak Bess) who’d win the hypothetical slugfest, De La Hoya didn’t hold back. “Can I get one prediction—Shakur Stevenson against Gervonta Davis? Who wins that fight?” AK Reyes asked. De La Hoya didn’t hold back. “I think they’re different styles. Shakur fights on his back foot, fights tall, throws one‑two punches. I think Tank Davis takes more risk, he goes forward a little more, he has more power. I’m going to pick Tank to beat Shakur by brutal knockout.” That last part left the hosts gasping.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

De La Hoya’s pick isn’t just hype—it reflects a growing narrative in boxing circles. Analysts have long argued that Davis’ aggression and knockout prowess could give Stevenson trouble. Meanwhile, Shakur’s camp continues to push for the fight, calling it “the most important in boxing.” But now, Oscar’s prophecy throws a darker cloud over Stevenson’s chances.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Shakur Stevenson doubles down on his call for Gervonta Davis after dominant win over William Zepeda

Fresh off a commanding victory at Louis Armstrong Stadium, Shakur Stevenson found himself once again in the center of boxing’s hottest conversation: Who’s next? The Newark native silenced many of his critics by outclassing the dangerous William Zepeda over 12 rounds, defending his WBC lightweight crown in style. For two years, Stevenson has reigned at 135 pounds, but it was this latest performance that finally made many acknowledge—he’s not just a tactician, he’s a legitimate threat.

The triumph, however, only reignited the inevitable chatter about the fight fans have been begging for: Stevenson versus Gervonta Davis. When a reporter pressed him on the topic in the post‑fight presser, Stevenson’s patience wore thin. “Who’s next? I told y’all who I want to fight. I can’t keep saying the same thing,” he fired back, frustration flashing as he addressed the media. For the 28‑year‑old champion, the mission is simple.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I want the best versus the best. That should be my next fight. I told y’all I’m a dog. I’m a top‑level elite fighter. So let’s make boxing great again. Let’s put the best fighters in the ring with each other, and let’s see who comes out victorious,” Stevenson added, leaving little doubt about where his sights are set. Though he didn’t utter Davis’ name directly, the implication was unmistakable—the Baltimore knockout artist is the fight he craves.

Whether that clash comes together soon remains to be seen. Davis has been juggling personal controversies and a looming rematch with Lamont Roach Jr., making the timeline murky. But with Stevenson dismantling a previously unbeaten Zepeda and declaring his hunger for the sport’s biggest tests, the drumbeat for a unification bout grows louder. The stage may finally be set for a showdown that could define the lightweight division.