Oscar de la Hoya Plots Big Move After Putting $19M Las Vegas Mansion on the Market

Celebrities are no strangers to living fast-paced lives. Just three years ago, Oscar De La Hoya moved into his custom-built Blue Heron home, one he’s spent the past few years renovating. According to Clark County property records, Oscar De La Hoya purchased the house in April 2022 for $14.6 million while it was still under construction. Now, he’s ready to part ways with the Henderson property, listing it for $19.5 million, as first reported by TMZ Sports.

Earlier today, De La Hoya shared the TMZ article on his Instagram story, confirming the sale of his Las Vegas-area mansion. “We love Vegas so much, we are officially building a bigger home! If you want to buy our current one, contact @zarzanganeh,” he captioned the post. So, how big is the house, and what’s inside it?

Located at 720 Dragon Peak Drive in Henderson, Nevada, the 8,954-square-foot home sits in the prestigious MacDonald Highlands community. It features 2,409 square feet of outdoor space and spans nearly an acre of land. Alongside its five bedrooms and six bathrooms, the residence also boasts a massive walk-in closet, a full butler’s kitchen with a wine wall, three wet bars, an office, a game room/lounge, and a high-end golf simulator. On top of it, a private movie theater has also been added, enhancing the luxury appeal of the home.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

The interiors reflect a bold, artistic touch, with Oscar De La Hoya and his partner Holly Sonders personally curating the décor using pop art and custom furniture. Moreover, the outdoor space is equally spectacular, featuring a gated entrance, on top of the two gated community entrances. A six-car garage, an outdoor kitchen and BBQ area, a swimming pool, and a spa. So, why is Oscar De La Hoya parting with such a majestic home after just three incredible years?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

TMZ Sports reports that his family has been spending more time in the Vegas Valley and is now looking to build or buy an even larger home to make their stay more permanent. The property has been listed for $19.5 million, a modest increase from the $14.6 million he paid in 2022. And while De La Hoya appears focused on turning a new page in his personal life, his business rivalries have once again started to resurface in recent days.

Challenge in the air? Oscar De La Hoya, consider it accepted!

Oscar De La Hoya’s long-standing feud with Canelo Alvarez is well-documented, and more recently, he’s faced public criticism from Ryan Garcia. Now, tensions are flaring once again, this time with super middleweight contender Edgar Berlanga. Ahead of Berlanga’s July 12 clash with British prospect Hamzah Sheeraz, De La Hoya has stirred the pot, issuing what can only be described as a veiled challenge, if not an outright threat.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Just yesterday, De La Hoya took to Instagram to share a bold message. Alongside a video, he celebrated Golden Boy Promotions’ recent success on July 28, writing, “After the most gratifying night in @goldenboy history we have FOUR NEW STARS… Edgar Berlanga I have a huge surprise for you after all the s– you’ve been talking for a year lmao…” The video featured De La Hoya lighting a cigar and looking straight into the camera as he warned, “Edgar Berlanga, I have a huge surprise for you on July 12… You say you’re going to slap me? I dare you!”

The long-simmering tension between the two appears to be reaching a boiling point. And in response to De La Hoya’s jab, Berlanga fired also back on social media, posting a bizarre image of De La Hoya in a pantyhose with the caption, “See you in New York my little stripper 🗽.” With that said, is this building up to a confrontation in New York? Or just a public stunt? What do you think? Oh, and if you’re interested in buying his mansion, you can check it out here.