Oscar De La Hoya Predicts Tough Day at Work for Teofimo Lopez and Shakur Stevenson

One of the biggest fights of 2026 is just days away. WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson is set to face WBO super lightweight titleholder Teofimo Lopez on January 31 at Madison Square Garden in New York, with Lopez’s belt on the line. Oscar De La Hoya, however, says this will be anything but an easy night for either man.

The Golden Boy Promotions head made a strong push to sign Shakur Stevenson after he parted ways with Top Rank last year, only for ‘Sugar’ to align himself with Matchroom Boxing. Despite missing out on the signing, Oscar De La Hoya’s view of the matchup appears unaffected—perhaps because he has no vested interest in the outcome.

Oscar De La Hoya reveals what Teofimo Lopez has to do

Speaking to FightHub TV recently, De La Hoya described the matchup as must-see television. “It’s gonna be a great fight… Teo is a hell of a fighter. I love Teo. I love Shakur. His style is almost impossible to break,” De La Hoya said. Stevenson, notably, remains undefeated in his professional career and has looked increasingly dominant in recent outings, defeating Artem Harutyunyan, Josh Padley, and William Zepeda in his last three fights.

Teofimo Lopez, meanwhile, has also delivered strong performances of his own. He is coming off a one-sided victory over Arnold Barboza Jr. in May last year. Prior to that, however, he faced Steve Claggett, a matchup widely viewed as lopsided in Lopez’s favor. His 2024 bout against Jamaine Ortiz proved far more challenging, as Ortiz’s defensive, elusive style—similar to Stevenson’s—limited Lopez’s offensive success.

Although Lopez ultimately earned a unanimous decision victory, many observers felt the result leaned heavily in his favor. Still, De La Hoya believes that if anyone has the tools to crack Stevenson’s defense, it is Lopez. “But if there’s a fighter who can break it, it’s Teo. I love Shakur because he doesn’t run—he’s right there. It’s up to Teo to break it,” Oscar told the reporter during the interview.

Imago Boxen: WBC-Weltmeisterschaft, Shakur Stevenson USA – Artem Harutyunyan GER, 06.07.2024 Shakur Stevenson USA und Artem Harutyunyan GER *** Boxing WBC World Championship, Shakur Stevenson USA Artem Harutyunyan GER , 06 07 2024 Shakur Stevenson USA and Artem Harutyunyan GER

A Stevenson victory would see him become a four-division world champion, while a Lopez win would make him the first fighter to defeat Stevenson as a professional. That leaves one lingering question: how exactly does Lopez plan to break through Stevenson’s seemingly impenetrable defense?

Lopez describes plans to break the defenses of Shakur Stevenson

Teofimo Lopez believes cracking Shakur Stevenson’s elite defense will come down to preparation, precision, and a willingness to exploit every legal opening inside the ring. Speaking to Chris Mannix, Lopez acknowledged Stevenson’s reputation as one of boxing’s most technically sound fighters but made it clear he sees pathways to success.

“There’s a lot of different ways to do it,” Lopez explained. “And although some may think it’s illegal, it’s still legal. So it’s just all about making sure that I practice it.” Lopez emphasized that facing a defensively gifted opponent requires creativity and a deep understanding of the rulebook, rather than reckless aggression.

“Stylistically, when you see a fighter like him, it is not illegal to do certain punches and throw certain punches or hit certain areas as long as it’s not below the belt line,” he added.

It appears Oscar De La Hoya, who is facing his own crisis right now, sees a tough night ahead for both men. However, from what Lopez says, he has figured out a way to give Stevenson his first career loss. Do you think he can do it?