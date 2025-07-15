Oscar De La Hoya Questions Manny Pacquiao’s Comeback at 46

Boxing has always been a stage where time plays a dual role, acting as both an ally and an adversary. On one hand, experience is highly valued—icons carved into the annals of history through determination and lasting impact. The relentless passage of time is unforgiving, revealing the vulnerabilities of even the toughest fighters as they face the inevitable effects of aging. As the sport evolves with fresh, eager challengers, there are few events that ignite excitement quite like the comeback of a seasoned veteran stepping back into the ring.

Enter The PacMan—the pride of the Philippines and one of the most electrifying southpaws to ever lace up a pair of gloves. After a near three-year hiatus from competitive boxing, the 46-year-old is now eyeing a return to action, reportedly set to challenge Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight title on August 3 in Los Angeles. For most fighters, merely surviving at that age would be considered a feat. But for the eight-division world champion, mediocrity has never been in the script.

Still, not everyone is sold on this next chapter. In an interview posted by Boxing Social on Instagram, Oscar De La Hoya—himself a ring icon and former foe of the Filipino senator—offered a mix of admiration and caution. Asked directly by Boxing Social about Pacquiao’s return, De La Hoya responded: “Um, I’m rooting for Manny a thousand percent, obviously, because, um, you know, we shared the ring. But age is age. I mean, you just never know. He’s going in against a young fighter, you know, who’s hungry obviously, who has the skills, who has the punch output.”

The Golden Boy didn’t stop there. Offering a deeper reality check, he added: “Look, it’s one thing to train hard and feel great, but it’s another thing to be in the ring in an actual fight at forty—what is he? Forty-six. Yeah.”

In true De La Hoya flair, he couldn’t help but sign off with a smile and some vintage Pacquiao praise: “Hey, Manny, go out there, do your thing—use your thick calf legs to just run circles around him.” Encapsulating the very spirit of this comeback—unexpected, daring, and undeniably captivating.

Why Manny Pacquiao admits he’s afraid—even as he chases history again

As the bright lights of Las Vegas prepare to greet him this Saturday, Manny Pacquiao is stepping back into the ring with a measured approach, not just blind confidence. The 46-year-old legend—widely regarded as the most accomplished boxer ever—knows exactly what’s on the line. In a revealing statement to BBC Sport, the Filipino icon expressed his concerns about his “reputation” as he prepares for his first professional fight since 2021.

Though the eight-division world champion has nothing left to prove in terms of accolades, his drive to compete remains undimmed. Facing Mario Barrios, a 30-year-old American with a solid record of 29 wins, 2 losses, and a draw, Pacquiao knows the danger isn’t just in the ring—it’s in how he’ll be remembered. “I’m making sure that I’m not a kind of fighter like other fighters that come back but they are not showing what they did before,” he added, clearly drawing a line between pride and desperation.

The former senator’s ambitions stretch far beyond nostalgia. If victorious, he’ll shatter his own record as the oldest welterweight champion, having first etched his name in history at age 40 when he claimed the WBA Super title in 2019. While age is inevitably the narrative, Pacquiao insists the fire is still alive. “The fire in my eyes, in my heart, is still there,” he said, crediting his longtime coaching crew—Freddie Roach, Buboy Fernandez, and Justin Fortune—for affirming that his speed and power haven’t faded with time.

Perhaps most touching, though, is the humility behind his comeback. Before stepping back into the arena, the fighting pride of the Philippines turned to those closest to him. “I asked my family if they agreed with me or not…they said ‘yes you can fight, you still have that power and speed and you are dedicated.’”