Oscar De La Hoya Reveals One Thing About Manny Pacquiao’s Return That He’s Worried About

Jumping on the comeback train like many retired boxing legends lately, Manny Pacquiao—boxing’s only eight-division champion—is lacing up the gloves again! This time, he’s set to throw down with WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios in a clash that already has fans buzzing. But it’s not just the fans paying attention—Pacquiao’s former rival, Oscar De La Hoya, recently opened up about one particular aspect of PacMan’s comeback that still keeps him up at night.

The pair is expected to have their cross-generational professional bout on July 19, 2025, at the iconic MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. However, ahead of the fight, many have shared their concerns about Pacquiao’s well-being and abilities at the age of 46. This includes Pacquiao’s former promoter, Bob Arum, Eddie Hearn, and more. While De La Hoya isn’t entirely opposed to the fight, the Golden Boy Promotions head has but one doubt.

While speaking to Fight Hub TV of late, he explained, “[You are] 46 years old. You have to remember that, so give your body some rest.” He advised ‘PacMan’ to take a rest in between training and sparring sessions, suggesting there’s no shame in taking a day off or two while training. The 52-year-old expressed confidence in Pacquiao’s abilities, stating, “He’ll do fine. He’s experienced. He’s got the power because it never leaves you.”

However, the speed seems to be the only concern Oscar De La Hoya seems to have about the 46-year-old’s return. “The speed, I’m a little worried about, but I think that Barrios is a live dog,” Oscar said during the interview. He emphasized that Barrios is a world champion and doesn’t slack off, as he wished the Filipino legend all the best. Nonetheless, De La Hoya admitted he’s not exactly up to speed with Barrios’ recent fights, so he’s hesitant to pick a winner outright.

via Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MAY 25: Oscar De La Hoya attends the 11th Annual Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation “Big Fighters, Big Cause” charity boxing night at The Beverly Hilton on May 25, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Still, he pointed out one clear edge in Barrios’ corner—youth—and in a game where speed and stamina matter, that could make all the difference. Barrios has had a lukewarm 2024, with a hard fight against Fabian Andres Maidana and a split decision draw against Abel Ramos. Manny Pacquiao, on the other hand, hasn’t fought since losing to Yordenis Ugas in 2021. He hasn’t won a fight since a close fight against Keith Thurman in 2019.

While Oscar seemed optimistic about the fight, Pacquiao’s former teammate had a more grim prediction.

Amir Khan on Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios

Amir Khan is in a special position, he has sparred over 300 rounds with the 46-year-old in the past and also trained with Barrios. This means he has an idea of the capabilities both fighters have, and he shared his thoughts in an interview with Sky Sports recently. Khan didn’t disregard Pacquiao’s greatness, but still wasn’t convinced that it was a great idea for him to return at the age of 46.

via Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 24: Fighter Mario Barrios shadow boxes in the ring during a media workout at LA Live on September 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

“If they were in their prime, in their peak, then I’d say all day Manny Pacquiao,” Khan said. “But this could be a tricky fight for Pacquiao.” Highlighting the dangers of ring rust, he added, “You’re always that one punch away from getting hurt.” The Brit felt ‘Pac-Man’ would have been better off facing off against another retired boxer. Ultimately, Khan admitted, “It will be a fantastic fight,” but warned that facing a younger, active fighter is “sometimes… dangerous.”

Having said that, even though Oscar De La Hoya doesn’t seem too worried about Manny Pacquiao, he had his doubts about his speed. In the meantime, people like Amir Khan see a grim ending to the Filipino boxing legend’s latest adventure. What do you think about the fight?