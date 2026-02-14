Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Secures First Win in Ongoing Vergil Ortiz Jr’s Lawsuit

There’s non-stop drama unfolding over at Golden Boy Promotions (GBP). Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis have been after securing a deal to face each other. However, there was one hurdle that continued to stop the blockbuster fight from happening. What hurdle? Well, Ortiz Jr.’s own promoter, Oscar De La Hoya-led GBP.

This led Ortiz Jr. to invoke a contract clause allowing him to leave GBP if the latter lacked a broadcast partner. GBP’s broadcast deal with DAZN ended on December 31, so Ortiz was in the clear. He started negotiating with ‘Boots’ Ennis and the latter’s promoter, Matchroom Boxing, to make the fight. Still, GBP appears to have won in court, at least in their first battle.

How did Oscar De La Hoya-led GBP win in court?

According to veteran boxing journalist Dan Rafael, Nevada judge Cristina D. Silva granted Golden Boy Promotions an emergency restraining order against Vergil Ortiz Jr. on Friday. The order prevents the 27-year-old from entering into a contract with any third party until the court issues further instructions.

The development comes amid reports that Ortiz Jr. and Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis were nearing an agreement for an April bout—negotiations that allegedly excluded Golden Boy entirely. Golden Boy now contends that although its media rights deal with DAZN has expired, the company remains in active discussions with the broadcaster regarding a new agreement.

The promoter also claims the two sides have been exploring the possibility of staging a March 14 event together. According to Golden Boy, it learned about the proposed Ortiz Jr.–Ennis fight over the weekend through three separate sources within the boxing industry. Because it was not involved in those discussions, the company argues that Ortiz Jr. is in breach of his promotional contract.

Golden Boy further alleges that Tom Brown of TGB Promotions—which promotes Premier Boxing Champions events—told them that Matchroom Boxing, led by Eddie Hearn, was planning to stage the fight on April 18 in Las Vegas. That revelation prompted Golden Boy to seek a temporary restraining order on February 11.

The company maintains that if Vergil Ortiz Jr. signs with a third party before the matter is resolved, it would cause irreparable harm to its business. A court hearing is scheduled for February 20, when the next steps for both Golden Boy Promotions and Ortiz Jr. are expected to be determined.

Notably, DAZN had previously declined to extend its agreement with Golden Boy unless the Ortiz Jr. vs. Jaron Ennis fight was finalized. Besides, losing Vergil Ortiz Jr. isn’t the only problem GBP and Oscar De La Hoya are worried about.

Dana White mocks Oscar over a $23 million debt

Not that long ago, Dana White took aim at his longtime rival, Oscar De La Hoya. Why? Well, because reports surfaced that the Golden Boy boss defaulted on a $27 million loan tied to his downtown Los Angeles office building. According to The Real Deal, Oscar De La Hoya still owes nearly $23 million on the property, which is reportedly only 60% occupied.

This raised the possibility of foreclosure if loan terms aren’t renegotiated. White didn’t hold back when addressing the situation. Speaking to Nina Drama, he said, “Oscar is on a sinking ship and will not shut the f—k up.” He doubled down with an even harsher jab. “He’s running out of money,” the UFC CEO told Nina.

“Get the panties and fishnets back on, jump on OnlyFans and pay that $23M on f–king rent you owe,” he added. These comments came after De La Hoya criticized Dana White’s boxing venture, Zuffa Boxing.

It appears, as Dana White said, Oscar De La Hoya is on a sinking ship. While he might have successfully stopped the negotiations for Ortiz Jr. vs. Ennis, the question is, can he continue to do it without a broadcast deal? Who do you think will come out of this a winner?