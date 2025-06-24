Oscar De La Hoya’s Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Prediction Stuns His Own Son

With the Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. showdown just days away, Golden Boy Promotions head Oscar De La Hoya has more than just a casual interest in the outcome. Several of his fighters—including Gilberto Ramirez and Floyd Schofield—are set to appear on the undercard, making it a big night for his stable. Naturally, De La Hoya shared his predictions for the bouts, co-promoted by his GB Promotions. But the way he delivered them? That’s what left his son shocked.

The fight is set to take place on June 28th at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, coinciding with UFC 317 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Perhaps to draw more eyeballs to the Paul vs. Chavez Jr. card, the 52-year-old decided to spice things up. In a clip that quickly made the rounds on social media, he shared his fight predictions in a rather eccentric fashion. Spoiler alert: his son, Devon De La Hoya, might not have made it through the entire video.

Captioning the post, “It’s fight week[,] so it’s time for me to make My PreDICKtions!” Don’t let the seemingly mundane caption fool you because the clip itself was something else. Dressed in a black robe, Oscar opens the video, stating, “Oh, man. What’s up, guys? It is fight week, Jake Paul vs. Julio César Chávez Jr. I’m going to give you my picks, Goldenboy style, baby.” Moments later, he dropped the robe, revealing he was making his predictions in nothing but his underwear.

For Raul Curiel vs. Victor Ezequiel Rodriguez, Oscar predicted, “Both guys are undefeated, fighting for a world title eliminator. Who do I got? Raul Curiel, late stoppage, great fight.” In the Floyd Schofield Jr. vs. Tevin Farmer bout, Oscar claimed, “I’ve got Floyd by late stoppage, and a new star is born.” Meanwhile, in the ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez vs. Yuniel Dorticos bout, Oscar predicted, “In an all-out war, Ramirez will end it with a fourth-round knockout.”

As for the main event, Oscar predicted against his own boxer, stating, “After a back-and-forth battle, Jake Paul edges it with a split decision in the 12th.” Regardless, the post quickly caught Devon De La Hoya’s attention, who commented, “Whatduuuf—-… Hahahahaha I gotta wash my eyes out,” reacting to Oscar’s obscene wardrobe choice. However, Oscar’s girlfriend, Holly Sonders, quickly fired off a pun, “P—– OF THE WEEK.”

Cesar Chavez Jr. might not be happy with that verdict. He’s coming into the fight prepared to give it his all. “You know, I still think that I’m better than Jake Paul, so I think after this fight maybe Jake continues to fight and tries to be a better boxer, but I don’t think he has the skills and everything to win the fight. Yes, I want to end Jake Paul’s career. I want to make it clear that I’m still here. I’m not old, and I take this sport seriously. I train hard. I’m disciplined. I’m 39, so I don’t think I’m old. I still feel good in the gym. I want to prove that I’m still here, that I’m still a good fighter. So I want to fight better opposition after this fight, and that’s why I take this fight.”

Despite Oscar’s unconventional promotional tactics, it seems the event’s direct competition wasn’t even aware they were in one.

Dana White reacts to competing with Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., co-promoted by Oscar De La Hoya

Dana White was seemingly caught off guard when told that Jake Paul’s upcoming fight with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., co-promoted by longtime rival Oscar De La Hoya, would take place on the same night as UFC 317. White appeared unfazed during an interview with Bloody Elbow, stating, “I didn’t even f—ing know that. I didn’t even know he was fighting, so that’s how concerned I am about it.”

When informed De La Hoya was involved, he reacted with disbelief. “No f—ing way.” The UFC boss labeled the event a “s**t show,” reaffirming his indifference despite the potential pay-per-view clash with UFC 317’s high-profile bouts, including Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira and Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Kara-France.

That said, it appears Oscar De La Hoya is willing to take things to a whole new level to get the word out about the Paul vs. Chavez Jr. event, even though it left his son shocked. What did you think of De La Hoya’s predictions?