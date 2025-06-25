Oscar De La Hoya Sounds Alarm Over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Ahead of Jake Paul’s First ‘Legit Fight’

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul is days away from his bout against former middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. And ahead of the fight, Oscar De La Hoya, Chavez Jr.’s promoter, has issued a warning that could put an end to Paul’s winning streak.

The event on June 28th is co-promoted by Most Valuable Promotions and Golden Boy Promotions, with fighters from both stables duking it out in the ring. Oscar previously revealed his prediction for the Paul-Chavez Jr. fight, stating, “After a back-and-forth battle, Jake Paul edges it with a split decision in the 12th.” However, it appears he doesn’t want to count Chavez Jr. out.

In a clip shared by DAZN on Instagram, De La Hoya said, “Julio Cesar Chavez went 12 rounds with Canelo. He is an ex-world champion, a world champion in boxing. So this is a real legit fight.” However, Paul did fight Tommy Fury in February 2023, and more importantly, lost the bout, which is often referred to as Paul’s only legitimate boxing match.

Regardless, Oscar continued, “I’m obviously questioning what Chavez Jr. Will we see. Will he be in great shape? Will he not be in shape? Will he make weight? A lot of questions behind it, but ultimately, you have to tell yourself, Jake Paul, congratulations. This is a real, first, legitimate world champion fight.”

Despite Oscar’s claim that this will be Jake Paul’s first legitimate fight, it’s important to note the significant 11-year age gap between the two. Moreover, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. hasn’t fought in over a year, and his overall presence in the ring has been inconsistent. Long periods of inactivity and a history of shaky performances have severely diminished his chances of actually beating Jake Paul.