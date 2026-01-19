Oscar De La Hoya Stays Confident on Boots Ennis Fight as He Blames “Vultures” Amid Vergil Ortiz Jr. Lawsuit

Oscar De La Hoya is not ready to let go of Vergil Ortiz Jr. despite the ongoing tension between them. The latter recently filed a lawsuit against Golden Boy, alleging breach of contract and interference with earnings in the U.S. District Court in Nevada, seeking a termination of their contract. The main reason behind the lawsuit is the failed negotiations for a fight against Jaron Ennis, which Ortiz Jr. claims he still wants.

Gregory Smith, who also represented Canelo Alvarez during the latter’s suit against GB Promotion, is representing Ortiz and claims Golden Boy Promotions’ TV deal with DAZN had come to an end in December. However, GB Promotion argues that they are negotiating a new deal with the streaming service for 2026-2027. As the drama unfolds on the courtroom floor, De La Hoya has claimed he doesn’t blame Vergil Ortiz Jr. for it at all.

Oscar De La Hoya: Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Jaron Ennis is still on

Speaking to Fight Hub TV recently, Golden Boy Promotions boss Oscar De La Hoya insisted he understands exactly where Ortiz Jr. stands amid the ongoing dispute. “I know that Vergil appreciates Golden Boy and what we’ve done for him and all that,” De La Hoya said. “So, I don’t blame Vergil, I don’t blame his father, I blame the vultures.”

De La Hoya doubled down on that stance, making it clear he believes outside influences are driving the conflict rather than Ortiz himself. “But again, look, I know that it’s not Vergil, I know it’s not his father,” he continued. “I know that when GB builds world champions and fighters who are gonna be stars, the Vultures just come right in and try to do whatever they want.”

According to De La Hoya, that reality has only strengthened his resolve to fight for the athletes on his roster. When pressed about the status of Ortiz’s potential next fight, De La Hoya sought to reassure fans. “It shouldn’t put any fight in jeopardy that Vergil wants. And I’m gonna do what Vergil wants,” Oscar told Fight Hub TV.

Meanwhile, Golden Boy remains in a holding pattern as it explores a new broadcast deal, with DAZN reportedly demanding that Ortiz’s next fight with Jaron Ennis be finalized as part of any extension. But the question remains: Who are these vultures?

De La Hoya scolded Ortiz’s manager in response to the lawsuit

The former world champion publicly blasted Ortiz Jr.’s manager, Rick Mirigian, after Ortiz filed the lawsuit. Speaking on Instagram Friday, De La Hoya warned Ortiz’s team against interfering with what he insists is a valid contract. “Whoever’s going to interfere with our existing contract with Vergil Ortiz, we will take aggressive action against you,” De La Hoya said.

“[Ortiz Jnr] is not a free agent. And we will prove that. You’re the problem in boxing,” he added. The Golden Boy founder questioned the timing of the lawsuit, noting Ortiz recently expressed happiness with the promotion. “This is the same Vergil who told Ring Magazine two months ago that he couldn’t be happier at Golden Boy. So what happened since then?” De La Hoya asked.

He also accused the manager of pushing a personal agenda amid stalled negotiations for a bout with Jaron Ennis. “This is all Rick Mirigian’s agenda,” De La Hoya said, insisting the lawsuit is about “optics,” not facts.

From the looks of things, Oscar De La Hoya has gone into damage control mode. However, it’s yet to be seen whether his relationship with Vergil Ortiz Jr. can be salvaged or not. What do you think will happen next?