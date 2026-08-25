Oscar De La Hoya’s Ex-Wife’s $13.5M Gain Revealed as Divorce Details Come to Light

Oscar De La Hoya’s divorce settlement with ex-wife Milagros ‘Millie’ Corretjer has revealed a huge real estate transfer, with the former singer walking away with two Puerto Rican properties worth a staggering total of $13.5 million!

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Court documents obtained by TMZ Sports show that Corretjer was awarded full ownership of a $3.5 million house in San Juan and another house at the Bahia Beach Resort in Río Grande listed for $10 million.

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The clause reads that she received both properties as her sole and separate property, so Oscar De La Hoya has no claim to either residence. The new filing was needed because in Puerto Rico you need a documented court order to do property transfers.

Importantly, it does not alter the terms of the couple’s divorce settlement, and the rest of their agreement remains confidential.

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The former boxer and Milagros Corretjer ended their marriage in a divorce finalized last year after more than two decades together. The former couple met in 2000, got married the next year in October 2001, and went on to have three children: a son named Oscar Jr. and two daughters named Nina and Victoria.

Imago Oscar De La Hoya, Millie Corretjer at the American Icon Awards Gala, Beverly Wilshire Hotel, Los Angeles 19th May 2019 Copyright: xFayexS/Famousx acm5a715

However, the couple separated in 2016, but De La Hoya did not file for divorce until January 2023. Since then, the boxing legend has moved on romantically and has been with former FOX Sports broadcaster Holly Sonders since 2021, after originally meeting her at a boxing event where Sonders was working.

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And while Corretjer has now secured two valuable properties in Puerto Rico, Oscar De La Hoya continues to maintain a substantial real estate portfolio of his own.

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Oscar De La Hoya still owns some serious properties

Despite relinquishing his claim to the two Puerto Rican properties, Oscar De La Hoya still owns other valuable properties, including a magnificent mansion in the Las Vegas area. ‘The Golden Boy’ purchased the Henderson property in 2022 and put the newly built mansion on the market in May 2024 for $20 million.

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The property was subsequently removed from the market before being relisted at a lower asking price of $19.5 million in June 2025. It was then taken off the market again around the end of 2025 and is no longer listed for sale.

The huge mansion, located within a guarded, gated Henderson community, has stunning views of the Las Vegas skyline. The mansion has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and a 270-degree view of the city, complete with floor-to-ceiling glass walls, a large walk-in closet, a full butler’s kitchen, a wine cellar, a game room, an expansive swimming pool, and even a golf simulator!

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Oscar De La Hoya and Sonders also added their own touches to the interior, with vibrant pop art and custom furniture giving the property a distinct appeal.

The estate was apparently purchased as the boxing legend spent more time in the Las Vegas Valley and sought a larger living space suitable for a more permanent stay.

And although it is currently off the market, its history implies that it may return in the future.

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De La Hoya also owns a more practical California base, living day-to-day in a high-end luxury condo at the Montana complex. The residence offers the boxing promoter a more manageable home base when business or personal commitments require him to stay in California.