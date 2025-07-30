Oscar Duarte vs. Kenneth Sims Jr. Stats Comparison and Prediction: Record, Age, Height, Reach, Weight, and Knockout Ratio

Chihuahua, Mexico’s Oscar Duarte is hungry for a shot at super lightweight gold—and he’s hoping to take a big step closer on August 2. Standing in his way is Chicago’s own Kenneth Sims Jr., in what promises to be a high-stakes showdown at the University of Illinois, right in Sims Jr.’s backyard. Since suffering a setback against Ryan Garcia, Duarte has rebuilt his momentum, while Sims Jr. has quietly put together an impressive unbeaten streak spanning seven years.

Though Sims has recently been active in the welterweight ranks, both fighters are now set to collide atop a Golden Boy Promotions card in a matchup that could reshape the super lightweight landscape. Heading into the weekend, Duarte is a slight favorite at -155, with Sims Jr. listed as a +120 underdog. But will the odds play out inside the ring? The answer comes Saturday night in Chicago.

Oscar Duarte vs Kenneth Sims Jr.: Stats, record, and prediction

29-year-old Oscar Duarte enters the fight with a respectable record of 29-2-1 (23 KOs). Though no official amateur record exists, Golden Boy Promotions claims Duarte has five state championships, five regional championships, four national titles, and a bronze medal as an amateur boxer. He made his professional debut back in April 2013 and suffered his first setback, a split decision draw, against Roberto Zermeno Garcia in May 2014.

He bounced back with a 13-fight win streak before recording his first career loss, a split decision, to Adrian Estrella in February 2019. Much like before, Duarte bounced back again, this time, winning 11 fights straight with knockouts. In December 2023, Duarte’s most high-profile fight against Garcia ended in another loss, an 8th-round knockout. Since then, Duarte has won three more fights, two via knockouts. He currently boasts a 79.31% knockout ratio.

31-year-old Kenneth Sims Jr., on the other hand, has a far less impressive knockout ratio of 36.36%, with a record of 22-2-1 (8 KOs). Sims Jr. seems to have an extensive amateur career, with some sources suggesting he has an amateur record of 188-13. Golden Boy Promotions adds that Sims Jr. is a nine-time national champion and made an appearance in the 2012 Olympic Trials, where he lost a one-point decision to eventual Olympian and future world champion Jose Ramirez.

Sims Jr. earned his place on the USA Boxing National Team after winning the 2013 U.S. National Championships and turned professional in 2014. He began his career with a 12-fight winning streak before suffering a majority decision loss to Rolando Chinea in July 2017. Things didn’t improve immediately—his next outing ended in a split decision draw against Montana Love. Although he bounced back with a win over Andrew Rodgers, he fell short again later that year, losing to Samuel Teah.

Since that defeat, however, Sims Jr. has quietly pieced together a nine-fight winning streak spanning seven years. With that in mind, his upcoming clash with Duarte is expected to be a tightly contested affair. But Duarte’s edge in punching power could prove decisive. Given both fighters’ styles and history, there’s a strong chance this one ends in a knockout.

Duarte vs. Sims Jr.: Height, Weight, Reach Comparison, and More

Duarte may hold the power advantage, but can Sims Jr. use his physical tools to turn the tide? Statistically, the two are closely matched. Duarte stands at 5′9″ (175 cm) with a 71″ (180 cm) reach, while Sims Jr. edges him slightly in height at 5′10″ (178 cm), but falls short in reach at 69″ (175 cm).

The official fight weights will be revealed at the weigh-ins, but Sims Jr., who previously competed at super lightweight before moving up to welterweight, is no stranger to making the limit. Duarte, on the other hand, has primarily fought in the lightweight and super lightweight divisions. All things considered, neither fighter holds a clear edge in physical attributes.

From the looks of things, Oscar Duarte should be able to pull off a win on Saturday night. However, it would be far from easy, as a motivated Sims Jr. puts up a tough fight. Who are you betting on for this fight?