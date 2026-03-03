Mike Tyson appears to have a new goal in life. What? Well, he seems adamant about making the country as healthy as possible. It hasn’t been long since Mike Tyson appeared in the now viral Super Bowl LX ad, sponsored by the MAHA Center. And now, he has been backed by Children’s Health Defense (CHD), which, like MAHA, is a nonprofit organization founded in 2007 and led by activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“Our children are dying at a rapid pace, and we’re drinking and eating so much sugar [that it’s] even becoming a narcotic, and we’re getting addicted to it,” Tyson said in an interview with Fox News on February 8. “We’re becoming addicts before we even know it, being addicted to sugar. Sugar’s pretty much a narcotic, so we all love sugar.

“I’m one of those people, too, so we have to just change our pattern of eating in order to be really the strongest country in the world.”

This was recently amplified by Children’s Health Defense, which expressed support for Mike Tyson’s claims and shared the clip on X.

“Mike Tyson is right that processed sugar isn’t healthy for our children, but it’s not the only thing that’s damaging their health at a rapid pace. 💉,” CHD captioned the post.

Tyson’s message echoed the themes of his Super Bowl advertisement, where he spoke candidly about struggling with obesity as a child, revealing that he once weighed over 345 pounds. He also reflected on the heartbreaking loss of his 25-year-old sister, who passed away from an obesity-related heart attack. Through the campaign, Tyson sought to raise awareness about the dangers of processed foods, urging people to reconsider their eating habits and make healthier choices.

The Super Bowl ad also directed viewers to the new government website RealFood[dot]gov, which outlines updated federal dietary guidelines. It’s worth noting that excessive sugar consumption, as highlighted in the message, is linked to a wide range of serious health conditions, including obesity, Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and fatty liver disease, among others.

CHD, however, appears to direct people towards a different message with their post X. The non-profit organization is known for its strong anti-vaccine advocacy and is often described as a prominent source of vaccine misinformation and skepticism. It has filed numerous lawsuits challenging vaccine mandates, public health policies, and related issues, particularly around COVID-19 vaccines and childhood immunization schedules.

It’s currently unclear whether Mike Tyson supports that narrative. But for now, he has bigger things to worry about.

Mike Tyson has a battle ahead of him

The heavyweight legend has had a long-running feud with fellow boxing legend Floyd Mayweather. The pair is now set to settle their differences through an exhibition fight later this year. Tyson and Mayweather will lock horns on April 25, 2026, in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Tyson is coming off a unanimous decision loss at the hands of Jake Paul in November 2024. Other than that, Tyson has spent most of his time in retirement. Mayweather, on the other hand, has a busy 2026, with a professional fight against Manny Pacquiao awaiting in September.

Plus, ‘Money’ confirmed recently that he will also face veteran Greek kickboxer Mike Zambidis in June this year.

It appears that Mike Tyson’s message promoting healthier eating habits has received support from Children’s Health Defense (CHD). However, the group may have its own motivations for amplifying Tyson’s claims. Do you agree with their stance?