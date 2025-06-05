Outrage Over Manny Pacquiao’s Ranking Forces WBC’s Hand Before Mario Barrios Clash

Finding the right time to walk away is something many athletes wrestle with. Whether it’s the lure of fame, one last paycheck, or pure love for the sport, retirement rarely comes easy, especially in boxing. Legends like Larry Holmes, Sugar Ray Leonard, Floyd Mayweather, Sugar Ray Robinson, and George Foreman all hung up the gloves only to lace them back up again. Now, Manny Pacquiao is following suit, stepping into the ring once again to challenge Mario Barrios for the WBC World Welterweight title at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas next month. But controversy has already crept into the comeback.

Despite being inactive for four years, the WBC’s decision to suddenly rank Manny Pacquiao fifth in their welterweight division rankings, just in time for the title shot, sparked backlash. Was it a tribute to a living legend or simply a strategic move to boost the commission gained from the revenue? Now, WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman has stepped in to clear the air. In a video shared by Fight Hub TV and reposted by OnlyFullFights on Instagram, Sulaiman admitted it was a “mistake” to install PacMan so high in the rankings and confirmed the decision will be rescinded soon.

Nevertheless, the sanctioning body has already greenlit Manny Pacquiao’s return, confirming he will face Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight title on July 19 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas (July 20 in Manila). “The World Boxing Council regulations allow legendary boxers who receive a license from a boxing commission and who pass all their exams to compete for the title,” explained WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman. He then admitted, “We made a mistake in ranking him number five, and that caused confusion among the media and fans, obviously saying, ‘Why is he ranked if he hasn’t fought?’”

The backlash from the boxing community was swift. Boxing’s only eight-division world champion hasn’t fought professionally since his 2021 loss to Yordenis Ugas, a bout that marked the end of his career at the time. So when the WBC quietly slotted him in at No. 5 in their welterweight rankings just as his comeback was announced, it raised questions.

“What happened is that permission was granted, the fight was authorized, and we’ll talk again on July 20 to see how it went,” Sulaiman added. “I think we’re going to remove him from the rankings with the clarification that he will fight based on the regulations.” Therefore, the sanctioning body will be removing PacMan from the rankings in the coming days. How such a major misstep occurred remains unclear, but ranking or no ranking, Manny Pacquiao is back, and the title is still on the line. Meanwhile, Tim Tszyu has weighed in on how he believes this blockbuster clash will unfold.

Manny Pacquiao never stops surprising the world

Tim Tszyu once held the WBO super welterweight crown, but that all changed in March 2024 when he suffered his first professional loss to Sebastian Fundora. The defeat was a major blow. Things went from bad to worse later that year when Tszyu was stopped by Bakhram Murtazaliev in October, capping off a disastrous stretch that saw many fans and pundits jump off the hype train. But the Australian boxing star refused to stay down.

In April 2025, he bounced back with an impressive win over Joseph Spencer, a victory that not only restored some confidence but also secured him a rematch with Fundora. Now, the highly anticipated bout will serve as the co-main event for the Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios fight, with only the WBO title on the line this time around. Speaking to the media after the June 3rd press conference, the son of Kostya Tszyu didn’t hold back when asked about the headliner between Manny Pacquiao and Mario Barrios.

“I can’t see Manny winning. I’ll be honest with you,” Tszyu said in a video interview posted by Fight Hub TV. “Nah, I can’t see it. I think age is a big factor, you know? Even though he’s my favorite fighter and stuff like that, Mario Barrios is a beast. 30 years young, in the prime, going for a world title. It’s a hard challenge for Manny.” Still, when asked if he’d be shocked to see the 46-year-old pull off the upset, Tszyu admitted, “No, it wouldn’t surprise me. That’s the thing. Because he’s Manny Pacquiao, you know? He’s full of surprises.”

Tszyu isn’t the only one pointing to Manny Pacquiao’s age. At 46, the Filipino legend will be fighting someone 16 years his junior and far more active in recent years. Yet despite the odds, Manny Pacquiao has made a career out of defying expectations. So the question is: will Manny Pacquiao stun the boxing world once again and claim the WBC title after four years away from the ring? What do you think?