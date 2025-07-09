Pedro Antonio ‘Tony’ Rodriguez Cause of Death: All We Know So Far About the Boxer’s Demise

2025 has been a bittersweet year for boxing. While the sport has seen a surge in high-profile matchups and rising stars, it has also suffered heartbreaking losses. Following the sad passings of legends like George Foreman, rising talents such as Georgia O’Connor, and several others, tragedy has struck again. Mexican super-bantamweight boxer Pedro Antonio ‘Tony’ Rodriguez was found dead in his hotel room on Saturday, adding another somber chapter to the sport’s ongoing year of mourning.

Rodriguez (15-26-3, 7 KOs) was coming off a unanimous decision loss at the hands of a newcomer from Henderson, Nevada, Phillip Vella (4-0, 2 KOs), on 5th July 2025 at the American Royal Palace in Phoenix, Arizona. However, the 37-year-old was found dead in his hotel room hours after the six-round fight, which was sanctioned by the Arizona State Boxing and MMA Commission and promoted by Del Sol Boxing Promotions. But what exactly happened?

The final moments of Pedro Antonio ‘Tony’ Rodriguez

After his fight had concluded, the Durango native returned to his hotel room, planning to join fellow boxers from the same card for dinner later that evening. However, the 37-year-old never showed up. The next morning, he was scheduled for transportation to the airport, but again failed to appear. Concerned, hotel staff checked on him, only to find Rodriguez unresponsive in his room.

According to the latest reports, the cause of death remains unknown as authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the super-bantamweight boxer’s sudden passing. The late boxer’s wife, Karla Valenzuela, has since issued a statement, shedding more light on the final moments of the boxer before he sadly passed away. “He called me when his fight ended,” Valenzuela said.

“Even when the show was over and he left for the hotel, he talked to me, he made a video call,” she added. “He told me that he was going out to buy dinner and that he was coming back because at 3:30 am in the morning they were going to pick them up to take them to the airport, that was the only thing I talked to him about.”

Valenzuela isn’t sure what exactly led to her husband’s passing, as she speculated about a blow during the fight on Saturday night. “I am also confused. We have to wait until tomorrow to see what the report says,” she said. In the meantime, Rodriguez’s opponent, Phillip Vella, has also issued a statement after his passing.

Phillip Vella and Del Sol Boxing Promotions pay tributes

Shocked by the unfortunate incident, 21-year-old Vella shared a tribute to his late opponent on Instagram. “Truly heartbroken to find out this news,” he wrote. “Thankful to have shared the ring with Pedro for six rounds. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Rest easy, champion.” Del Sol Boxing Promotions also joined the conversation, releasing a statement addressing the death.

“The Del Sol Boxing family is heartbroken at the death of Pedro Antonio Rodriguez,” their statement read. “Our hearts and thoughts are with his loved ones. Out of respect for his family, please join us in waiting for the local authorities to complete their work and investigation.”

Having started his career back in 2007, Rodriguez might not have found much success, but he never backed down from a challenge. The Vella fight was his second in 2025, having been knocked out by Ethan Perez in May, which was his first after a six-year-long hiatus from the sport.

Returning to the ring after years away speaks volumes about his love for the sport and his unbreakable spirit. Though his final bell has rung far too soon, his legacy will live on in the hearts of fans, family, and fellow fighters. Do you have any final words for the 37-year-old?