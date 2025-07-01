Piers Morgan Drops One-Line Retort After Jake Paul’s Threat Over Boxing “Lies”

When YouTube star-turned-boxer Jake Paul agreed to face former middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., he might not have expected things to turn out the way they did. From the outset, the outcome seemed inevitable—Chavez, now 39, had long been on a downward spiral. And once the bell rang, those predictions quickly came to life.

Paul dominated the first eight rounds of the fight, just for Chavez Jr. to make a resurgence in the final two rounds. However, Chavez Jr.’s aggression in the championship rounds wasn’t enough to tip the fight in his favor, leading to Paul’s unanimous decision win. Despite the biggest win of his career, ‘El Gallo’ wasn’t praised for his efforts. Instead, his victory was marked by criticism.

“I had a better fight with Jake Paul on Thursday than the unwatchable farce that took place tonight,” veteran journalist Piers Morgan wrote on X after the fight. “The guy’s lining his pockets with buckets of $$$$ – but he’s killing boxing with this boring staged bullsh*t against older fighters way past their prime.”

This came after an interview, featuring Jake Paul on Piers Morgan Uncensored, where the pair had gotten involved in a fiery exchange after Morgan challenged Paul could never beat Mike Tyson in his prime. Regardless, Paul didn’t appreciate Morgan calling his fight “staged,” an allegation ‘El Gallo’ faced even after the Mike Tyson fight.

“After years of letting it slide as just ‘haters being haters,’” Paul responded on X. “I have asked my team to vigorously go after anyone who makes up lies about my boxing career. Expect to get served, you pigs.” Despite Paul’s legal threat, Morgan doesn’t seem to be fazed by the prospect of being sued by ‘The Problem Child’ for his claims about Paul’s fight.

Earlier today, Morgan doubled down on his previous statement while reacting to Paul’s lawsuit threat in one line. “The fights are crap. Sue me!” he wrote on X.

While Paul and Morgan get ready for a battle on the courtroom floor, Paul’s business partner has also issued a statement regarding Morgan’s “staged” comment about the Chavez Jr. fight.

Nakisa Bidarian brands the claims from Piers Morgan about Jake Paul as irresponsible

Having already dealt with similar accusations after the Mike Tyson fight last November, Nakisa Bidarian was quick to jump into action after Morgan’s initial claims. “This claim is baseless and irresponsible,” he wrote on X, responding to Morgan. Bidarian highlighted that the fight was officiated by the California State Athletic Commission with official judges.

via Imago Jake Paul | via Imago

“No staging/rigging —just hard work and a legit win,” he stated clearly. Bidarian claimed Morgan’s statement didn’t just undermine the sport’s integrity, but also caused damage to the image of Jake Paul, MVP, and the California State Athletic Commission. He further added, “We will be exploring… legal action, to hold accountable those spreading such deliberate and harmful lies.”

It appears Piers Morgan might have landed himself in some legal trouble, but it doesn’t seem to bother the 60-year-old journalist. What did you think of the fight? Do you agree with Morgan?