“Pointless” Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn Rematch Finds No Takers in Fan Verdict

When Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn first found themselves on a collision course in 2022, the clash had all the makings of a blockbuster. The sons of British boxing royalty, carrying the weight of legacy, personal pride, and a tangled family history, were poised to settle scores that went beyond their own careers. But that fight never materialized—not in its original form, at least. A failed drug test from Benn sidelined the bout, derailing months of hype. Fast forward to 2023, the fight finally happened, though it carried a heavy cloud and less buzz.

Eubank Jr., a battle-hardened middleweight known for his iron chin and flamboyant showmanship, entered the ring against the smaller but aggressive welterweight Benn, who had jumped up two weight classes for the opportunity.

Despite concerns about rehydration clauses and forced weight cuts, the Brighton-born boxer dominated the fight. Many saw it as a one-sided affair, with Benn surviving rather than challenging. Yet here we are again. As of June 29, 2025, Ring Magazine announced that Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn 2 will headline a September 20th card in London, under the Saudi-backed Riyadh Season banner, promoted by Sela, Matchroom, and Boxxer.

The announcement was met not with anticipation but with sheer apathy—and in some corners, fury. The original post, viewed over 218,000 times in under 24 hours, triggered a wave of negative reactions from fans who questioned both the logic and legitimacy of the rematch. If the original bout was controversial, this one seems—at least in the public eye—utterly unnecessary.

Fans say “no thanks” to Eubank-Benn 2

One user wasted no words, stating plainly: “Nobody wants this fight.” A sentiment that captures the exhaustion many fans feel toward recycled matchups that appear more financial than competitive.

Another chimed in with concern for safety, writing: “At what weight class? They tryna kill Eubank Jr.” This comment likely refers to the draining weight cuts Eubank was subjected to in the first scheduled fight, a controversy that nearly compromised his health and performance.

A more detailed takedown came from a user who said: “If Eubank has to make that weight again and there’s another rehydration clause this is a disgrace. He already beat him comfortably while physically looking like a shell of himself first time.” The phrase “shell of himself” reveals just how gaunt Eubank looked in their previous encounter, yet he still outclassed Benn. The implication is clear—if the conditions remain unfair, the bout loses not just its competitiveness, but also its ethical standing.

Others echoed the futility of the rematch. “Pointless, Eubank cooked that man,” said one. Another dismissed it bluntly: “Conor not even gone win, this fight is pointless.” The verdict was unanimous across the board—there’s no thrill in rewatching a sequel when the first one felt like a conclusion.

A small poll posted by another user asked: “Who wins 🥊” offering options like “Eubank again,” “Benn,” “50/50 fight,” and “Who cares.” The inclusion of the last option wasn’t just cheeky—it was brutally reflective of the overall sentiment.

Even technical points weren’t spared. One fan speculated: “I’m guessing the rematch has the same weight cut for @ChrisEubankJr?”—a question that digs into the controversial history of contractual demands that favored Benn’s natural weight range.

In boxing, rematches are meant to resolve unfinished business, not reopen settled chapters. And as it stands, the only suspense around Eubank Jr. vs. Benn 2 is whether fans will bother to tune in at all.