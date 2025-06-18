Police Forced to Separate Floyd Mayweather’s Bodyguards After Monaco Tourist Altercation

Retired boxing legend Floyd Mayweather is no stranger to controversies, often making headlines for his actions outside the ring. And something similar seems to have happened during his recent visit to Monaco. Clips of the boxing legend have surfaced online, which seem to reveal he was involved in an altercation with a tourist.

In one of the clips, Mayweather can be seen walking through the streets of Monaco, flanked by his bodyguards. Suddenly, an unidentified individual begins speaking from behind the group, prompting Mayweather and his entourage to initially ignore him. However, the situation escalates when Mayweather turns around and approaches the man, accompanied by his security detail.

“You guys are rich,” the individual repeatedly says, adding, “You don’t need to be like this.” As one of Mayweather’s bodyguards steps toward him and asks, “Like what?”, the man begins to back off. A nearby police officer quickly intervenes, preventing the confrontation from intensifying further.

The footage was widely shared online, with captions like, “Mayweather & His Bodyguards Clash with Tourist in Monaco! Police Step In.” Another post read, “Things got heated in Monaco when Floyd’s security team clashed with a tourist — and the police had to step in.” At the time of writing, it remains unclear what sparked the altercation or whether Monaco authorities took any further action.

Mayweather has yet to publicly comment on the incident. Meanwhile, other clips from his trip have surfaced. One shows Mayweather exiting a luxury clothing store, strolling the streets of Monaco surrounded by his security. Another appears to show him handing out cash, possibly inside an establishment, further fueling online discussions about his visit.

Regardless, Mayweather was recently at the center of attention after a boxer spoke out about his toxic experience with Floyd Mayweather’s Promotions.

Richardson Hitchens reveals the last conversation he had with Floyd Mayweather

IBF super lightweight champion Richardson Hitchins was open when describing his time working with Mayweather Promotions, explaining it as a “toxic relationship.” During a chat with the Ring Champs with Ak & Barak podcast, Hitchens claimed that he was left stagnant under the promotion while his peers saw unparalleled success in their careers.

“Last conversation me and Floyd had was like, he was trying to get me to re-sign with him, because I asked Leonard [Ellerbe] to let me go,” Hitchins told the host. “I wasn’t happy with how my career was going.” Despite efforts to keep him in the promotion, Hitchens had made up his mind to leave the promotion to work with manager Keith Connolly.

The Brooklyn native eventually signed with Matchroom Boxing in 2022, citing a lack of major fight opportunities as a key reason for his move.

That said, it’s unclear what caused the altercation between Floyd Mayweather and the tourist in Monaco. However, further details are expected to soon surface about the incident. What did you make of the situation?