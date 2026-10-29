Police Reveal New Details as Edgar Berlanga Charged With Criminal Offense

Edgar Berlanga’s arrest situation has taken a dark turn. Following the boxer’s arrest on Monday, October 26, in Polk County, Florida, the police have revealed some dire details of his arrest.

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The initial reports of Berlanga’s arrest indicated that the Lakeland Police Department arrested him following an alleged incident that happened on October 18th. The authorities acted based on two criminal charges. A new affidavit, however, claims that Zuffa Boxing star allegedly attacked his partner, Genesis Maria Calderon, who is the mother of Berlanga’s child.

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According to the affidavit, Calderon reportedly told police that she had a heated argument with Berlanga while driving, which later escalated into a physical altercation. She accused the boxer of hitting her with an “open hand” before striking her forehead with the magazine well of a pistol he retrieved from the car’s cup holder.

Eventually, Calderon managed to flee the scene and ran into a nearby 7-Eleven store, and some of the bystanders ended up calling the police on her behalf.

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Calderon also accused Edgar Berlanga of shooting the pistol at a gun range 20 minutes before their alleged altercation took place. The affidavit subsequently reported that the investigating officer noticed bruising on Calderon’s forehead and on her inner left arm, and also her torn t-shirt.

Imago September 14, 2024, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: SAUL CANELO ALVAREZ 62-2-2-39KOs of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico defeats EDGAR BERLANGA 22-1-17KOs of Brooklyn, NY by a unanimous decision 118-109, 117-110, 118-109 during PBC on Prime boxing at the T Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Las Vegas USA – ZUMAo117 20240914_zsp_o117_082 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

However, the legal document also noted that Calderon did not fully cooperate during the investigation. She allegedly remained uncertain about pursuing criminal charges against Edgar Berlanga. The court records also indicated that it was Berlanga who “turned himself” in to authorities on Monday.

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For those who may not know, Berlanga’s partner Maria Calderon is an entrepreneur and social media personality. Both have been romantically involved since around 2021, when their son Chosen Berlanga was born.

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However, the couple never got married because of their on-and-off relationship. They are co-parenting their child instead. It remains unclear whether they were together at the time before the altercation.

Despite their rather unstable romantic relationship, the couple had not publicly addressed any major dispute until news of Edgar Berlanga’s latest arrest went public.

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While Genesis Maria Calderon revealed her side of the story, the Zuffa Boxing star has yet to break his silence on his arrest. It is important to note that the police have charged Edgar Berlanga with only two offenses, and no court has convicted him yet.

Police arrested Edgar Berlanga on two battery charges

According to a report by Uncrownd, the Lakeland Police Department arrested Edgar Berlanga on two separate battery charges.

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First, Berlanga faced a first-degree misdemeanor battery charge, touch or strike, under Florida Statute Section 784.03. Second, he faced a second-degree felony aggravated battery charge under Florida Statute Section 784.045(1A1).

Now, both of these violations carry strict punishment under Florida law. The first charge of misdemeanor battery carries prison time up to one year. However, the second charge of aggravated battery appears to carry considerable jail time, with Berlanga potentially facing 15 years behind bars if convicted of the crime.

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The court document clarified that Zuffa Boxing’s super middleweight fighter attended a court hearing on Tuesday and that his arraignment hearing has been scheduled for November 17th.

Berlanga knocked out Steven Butler at Zuffa Boxing 9 in July to start his journey under Dana White’s banner. But now, it seems his momentum has come to a major halt. Unless Berlanga resolves the legal situation, his comeback will be considerably delayed. And if he gets convicted, the situation could turn worse for him.

Until more developments follow, it remains to be seen whether Edgar Berlanga breaks his silence about the issue.