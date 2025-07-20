Promoter Wants Turki Alalshikh to ‘Ban’ Devin Haney as Norman Jr Clash in Jeopardy

Brian Norman Jr. has built his reputation on highlight-reel knockouts, but Devin Haney isn’t impressed. According to the former undisputed lightweight champion, Norman’s string of KOs comes against low-level opposition. Now, trading verbal jabs isn’t exactly Norman’s style, especially with Haney, but the two are now set to settle their differences in the ring on November 22 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, at Ring IV. Still, the WBO welterweight champion remains baffled by the constant criticism aimed at his résumé, particularly from Haney, insisting he doesn’t understand the need for such harsh judgment.

Norman, however, who has yet to face a marquee name or future Hall of Famer, remains undeterred. In fact, he sees Devin Haney as a springboard to stardom. “At one point, Muhammad Ali never fought anybody,” Norman told The Ring. “At one point, Mike Tyson never fought anybody, at one point Floyd [Mayweather] never fought anybody, but then they did, and guess what? History was made and a legendary career was made after that. Devin Haney is my introduction to a legendary career.” However, even before the opening bell, doubts about the fight actually taking place are growing louder by the day.

Ultimately, veteran matchmaker

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

has joined the growing list of critics unhappy with the ongoing drama between Devin Haney and Brian Norman Jr.’s camps. And like many fans, Glaser is frustrated by the back-and-forth that has cast doubt over the November 22 showdown. So, taking to X earlier today, Glaser didn’t mince words. “If Devin Haney pulls out of the Brian Norman Jr fight for any reason whatsoever, @Turki_alalshikh should ban Haney permanently from fighting on his events, & both Haney’s from even being present at all Riyadh Season & Ring Boxing events. That’s how I would handle those 2 Clowns!” he wrote, setting off a new wave of reactions.

Tensions between the Devin Haney and Brian Norman camps have reached a boiling point following a heated argument between Bill Haney and Brian Norman Sr. The highly anticipated bout, scheduled for November 22 at ANB Arena in Riyadh, now appears to be on shaky ground as both camps remain deadlocked over VADA testing. With neither side willing to budge, questions swirl about who’s truly at fault for the impasse.

From the fans’ perspective, the delay surrounding the VADA testing has only made things more suspicious. In fact, Norman’s camp could easily provide the required sample, a process that wouldn’t even take an hour. But instead, they’ve proposed to start testing on August 1st, a decision that’s now raising eyebrows.

Meanwhile, the Haney camp’s insistence on immediate testing, despite the fight being months away, has also drawn criticism, with many questioning the timing and motives behind the urgency. Ultimately, Devin Haney fired back with a crude response, replying, “I know a n—- with no dad when I see one.. b——,” offering no real explanation and only adding to the controversy. So, what exactly sparked this latest fallout between the two camps? In case you missed the full breakdown, here’s what you need to know.

Devin Haney vs. Norman Jr. in jeopardy amid explosive drug test dispute

Just yesterday, @2ToneDaSupastar posted a clip on X showing an online meeting between the two camps, where discussions failed to produce a resolution. Bill Haney reiterated that they offered to start VADA testing immediately, at their own expense, claiming Norman Jr. had requested a delay until August 1. “We’ve got four months to prepare for the fight, right? So we need to be signed up and locked in from the bottom,” Haney said, aiming for full transparency and random drug screening throughout the camp.

Brian Norman Sr. pushed back, stating firmly, “My son’s gonna be signed up. He said he’d be ready August 1st, like he told you.” Still unconvinced, Devin Haney’s father interpreted the delay as avoidance, responding, “Okay… so you’re giving me the answer that you guys aren’t signing up now.” The exchange escalated quickly, with Norman Sr. challenging Haney to inform Turki Alalshikh of their testing disagreement, saying, “Go tell Turki you’re pulling out of the fight.”

Ultimately, frustration lingered as Bill Haney closed the conversation with, “I heard what you said, and then we just go from there.” Norman Sr. fired back, “All right, you’re afraid. Everybody said he was gonna find a reason to pull out the fight.” So with the disagreement boiling down to a simple test, that is already covered financially by Haney’s team, the refusal to provide it does add weight to their suspicions. Still, as the standoff continues, fans are left wondering: is this blockbuster bout officially in jeopardy? What do you think?