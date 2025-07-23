Pryce Taylor vs. Robert Simms Stats Comparison and Prediction: Record, Height, Reach, Weight, and Knockout Ratio

On July 26, Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena will see heavyweight sparks fly as Brooklyn’s Pryce Taylor collides with Saginaw, Michigan’s Robert Simms in an eight-round heavyweight showdown on the undercard of the DAZN‑streamed Claressa Shields vs. Lani Daniels main event. Taylor, the 28‑year‑old southpaw with an unblemished record, isn’t just chasing another win—he’s seeking a springboard into heavyweight title contention. Simms, 41 and seasoned, has no intentions of being a footnote; he’s after a second career jolt like the one that came when he shocked James McKenzie Morrison in 2022 to seize the WBC USA Heavyweight title.

While there’s no personal rivalry between them, both men understand the stakes. Taylor, fresh from a three-week Florida camp under legendary trainer SugarHill Steward, declared, “I went to boxing university… I learned some new tricks and came back a better fighter,” signaling he intends to showcase more than raw power. Promoter Dmitry Salita underscored the importance of the matchup, noting, “It’s a competitive fight… we want the fighters to challenge themselves and take the next step in their careers.” For Taylor, a decisive victory could set up future dates with names like Jermaine Franklin or Trevor Bryan, while a Simms upset would revive his relevance and line him up for another title chase.

Predicting Pryce Taylor vs. Robert Simms: Who has better stats and record?

Taylor arrives with a spotless 8‑0 record, six of those wins by knockout, underscored by a decorated amateur career that includes two New York Golden Gloves titles, and four USA National finals appearances. He’s fought three times in 2025 already, most recently scoring a fourth‑round TKO over Ed Fountain, and has been molded by a blend of old‑school pace under manager Keith Sullivan and elite coaching from Steward and Benny Roman.

Simms, though lacking Taylor’s momentum, brings a gritty résumé: 12‑4‑1 with three knockouts over a decade‑long career. While his power output lags, his chin and guile remain assets, highlighted by his unanimous decision win over Morrison—a bout that proved he can derail rising prospects. Though he’s coming off an 18‑month layoff, his experience makes him far from a mere stepping stone.

Taylor vs. Simms: Height, weight, reach comparison, and more

Taylor’s physical advantages are undeniable. Standing 6′4″ and weighing well over 260 lbs for most fights, he dwarfs the compact Simms, who measures 5′11″ and between 225 and 235 lbs for most fights. While reach figures aren’t officially recorded, Taylor’s size and southpaw angles give him clear control of range. His 75% knockout ratio also eclipses Simms’s ~25%, underscoring the gap in finishing ability. Taylor’s cerebral approach—borrowing elements from fighters like Shakur Stevenson and Richard Torrez, as he admits when saying, “I steal something from everybody… that’s why no one can beat me”—only amplifies his edge.

In terms of projected output, based on similar southpaw punchers tracked by CompuBox, Taylor is expected to average 35 total punches per round, with around 12 jabs and 23 power shots landed at 42% accuracy. Simms, by contrast, projects closer to 25 punches thrown, 8 landed at 28%, leaning heavily on survival instincts rather than volume.

Betting Odds & Prediction

The sportsbooks reflect the gap: Taylor is a commanding −2500 favorite, while Simms sits as a +1000 underdog, with UK lines offering roughly 1/25 vs. 12/1. The odds mirror their momentum, power, and profiles.

Given Pryce Taylor’s size, southpaw skillset, knockout power, and recent activity, he is expected to dominate most exchanges and systematically break Simms down as the rounds progress. While Simms’s veteran savvy could help him survive early moments and test Taylor’s composure, the younger, sharper fighter’s physical advantages and polished offense make a stoppage the most likely outcome. The prediction: Pryce Taylor by mid‑round TKO, further solidifying his rise as Brooklyn’s next heavyweight to watch.