Queensberry Issues Refund After Boxer’s Failed Doping Test Forces Event Cancellation

British heavyweight Lawrence Okolie has found himself in deep trouble just five days out from his fight against Tony Yoka. The pair was supposed to collide on Saturday in Paris. However, Okolie’s promoter, Queensberry Promotions, has now confirmed that the fight has been canceled and fans can now get refunds for the event.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Last night [Monday], the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) informed Queensberry that Lawrence Okolie returned an adverse finding following an anti-doping test conducted ahead of the show in Paris this Saturday,” a statement said. “A further update regarding the event will be made in due course.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Okolie had been riding a four-fight winning streak since his loss to Chris Billam-Smith and was seeking a statement victory against the Frenchman on Saturday. However, despite multiple attempts to secure a last-minute replacement for the 33-year-old, promoters were unable to finalize a matchup in time, leading to the event’s cancellation.

“Due to circumstances outside of our control,” the promotion said in a statement. “Queensberry and DAZN have regrettably made the decision to cancel this Saturday’s scheduled event in Paris. For refunds, please contact your ticket purchaser.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the news, veteran boxing journalist Dan Rafael reported that the Brit had tested positive for the banned synthetic hormone GHRP-2, based on a urine sample collected on April 8 in Manchester, England. Okolie now has ten days to request testing of his B sample at his own expense. However, B samples rarely yield a different result in such cases.

ADVERTISEMENT

GHRP-2’s primary benefits include promoting lean muscle mass development and accelerating fat loss by boosting GH and IGF-1 levels, which enhance protein synthesis and lipolysis. It is also known to improve sleep quality, particularly deep, slow-wave sleep, which further supports recovery and hormonal regulation.

Since the news broke about his failed PED test, Lawrence Okolie has shared his side of the story.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lawrence Okolie blames bicep injury for failed drug test

Reacting to his failed drug test, Lawrence Okolie took to his Instagram to share his side of the story. He shared some images of himself being treated for what appears to be a bicep injury. And explained himself through the caption of the post.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Before anyone starts imagining the worst, following my bicep injury last year, I sustained an elbow injury on the same arm during this camp,” he wrote in the caption. “I had a treatment on it, and now we are here, I truly hope sense prevails.

“I will, of course, be fully cooperating with all relevant authorities. And I’m confident any investigation will clear my name. I won’t be making any further comments at this time. Thank you for all your support, and see you soon.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In any case, the fight’s cancellation may prove devastating for the Brit. He was WBC’s No. 1 contender behind champion Oleksandr Usyk and interim title holder Agit Kabayel. Had he defeated Yoka, it could have earned him a title shot.

Lawrence Okolie will likely face a world of scrutiny since his positive drug test, as fighters do in such cases. However, only time will tell what the heavyweight does next.