“R.I.P.”: Prayers Pour In for Olympian Boxer Who Passed Away After 10 Years of Physical Impairment

The boxing community has taken a hit. Phillip ‘Crazy’ Boudreault has reportedly passed away at the age of 50. Suffering long-term injuries in combat sports is nothing new, as over the years, there have been many cases that have turned fatal. But for Boudreault, it was something different.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Apart from being an Olympian boxer, Boudreault was a biker and a member of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club. He seemingly led a life that he enjoyed. But on Jan. 20, the 50-year-old passed away. According to The Sudbury Star, Boudreault had been going on regular checkups to treat health complications for a decade. In 2016, the Sudbury native was reportedly shot while riding his motorcycle.

Following this, the doctors declared Boudreault’s lungs were punctured. Although the Olympian boxer survived that incident, he was confined to a wheelchair. The demise comes as a shock, and the actual reasons are yet to be made public. But amid that, fans pour in their prayers for the Canadian boxer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans react to Phillip Boudreault’s demise news

A post from RTN Greater Toronto Area (GTA) broke the news on social media. Fans appeared deeply saddened after learning the news. “R.I.P.,” a user commented. Following that, another user seemed like a person who knew Boudreault, as he pointed out how the 50-year-old was an individual.

The netizen wrote: “One of the realist and toughest guys I’ve ever met.” Along with that, one more user made a similar comment, “I knew Phil. Solid guy.” Apart from that, a netizen acknowledged Boudreault’s boxing achievements. The user wrote: “Don’t know the man personally! Great boxer and probably one hell of an angel! Rip legend!”

ADVERTISEMENT

But the majority of the netizens poured in with their prayers. “R.I.P Crazy I’ll cherish the memories 👊🏻,” another user commented. Meanwhile, one more netizen already started missing Boudreault and wrote: “I miss him already.”

The Sudbury native’s boxing career was short, but very impactful. And was also seen as a local hero. With that being said, Boudreault’s boxing career was not very widely known to the global audience. Let us find out how it panned out!

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RTN GTA (@rtngta) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

What do we know about Boudreault’s boxing career?

Phillip Boudreault was the only boxer from Sudbury, Canada, to take part in the Olympics. The year was 1996 when the Summer Olympics took place in Atlanta, Georgia. And Boudreault, representing his nation in the tournament, delivered an impressive performance for which he was welcomed with a parade in his hometown.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although Boudreault missed out on a medal by reportedly finishing fourth, the celebrations show how he was loved by his native people. Many even disagreed with the judge’s decision in that bout and felt like the Sudbury native was robbed. According to the reports available online, after decent performances in the amateur circuit, Boudreault turned professional in 2008.

In his short pro-boxing career, ‘Crazy’ won five bouts, with only a single loss in his name. And the defeat came in his last professional bout against Justin Fountain in March 2009. He suffered a torn achilles tendon in that fight, which ultimately forced him to retire from the sport.

To date, Boudreault is the only boxer from Sudbury to compete in the Olympics. And his former coach, Gordon Apolloni, always praised his student’s work ethic. “He never gave up and always went forward. He was positive about what he did, and he worked like a horse in the gym. Today’s kids are not like that at all. They want to be the champion, but they don’t want to do the work,” Apolloni told The Star’s Ben Leeson.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although Boudreault was not widely popular or had a long professional boxing career, he was surely a notable face in his nation. And for that, netizens are deeply saddened to hear of his passing after 10 years of physical impairment.