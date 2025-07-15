Ratings Expose Truth of Team Jake Paul’s 6 Million Taylor-Serrano 3 Claims

When Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor collided for the third time, it was a spectacle. The 19,721 sold-out crowd at Madison Square Garden was on its feet as these two juggernauts closed the biggest chapter of women’s boxing. Undoubtedly, the event was a resounding triumph, earning Jake Paul another accolade for orchestrating spectacular fight nights.

Furthermore, in the aftermath, Netflix released the official viewership record to add to the occasion. According to the record, the trilogy fight has taken the No. 1 spot on Netflix in the US with approximately 6 million global viewers per minute. As expected, Jake Paul didn’t miss the chance to gloat and took to his ‘X’ to make the declaration. He posted a screengrab of Netflix’s metrics, writing, “Pay attention…MVPs Taylor Serrano 3, an all-women’s event, did bigger numbers in the US than the Stanley Cup finals. W.”

Indeed, going by these metrics, the historic all-women’s PPV grabbed the top Netflix spot in Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand, while making the top 10 list in 43 other countries. With all signs pointing to success, it’s a clear victory for MVP and women’s boxing alike. Well, things might be a bit different.

Jake Paul claimed fake numbers?

Confusion arose when Netflix Global Top 10 Shows told a different story. Despite ranking Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 at 5th, the event garnered only 2.8 million views, far below the reported figures.

This raises the question: What accounts for the discrepancy between Netflix’s reported figures? Was it an error, or a calculated move to inflate the event’s perceived success? Well, not really. You see, the numbers posted by Jake Paul and global viewership follow two different metrics. The average minute audience refers specifically to the MSG headliner. And according to Netflix, at any given moment during Taylor-Serrano 3, almost 6 million people were watching.

On the other hand, the weekly viewership record is for the whole event, rather than the headliner. Netflix counts a ‘view’ when a viewer tunes in for a significant minutes of a program, whether live or replay. So, in conclusion, both numbers are legit, only the metric is different. And honestly, it should not matter.

What Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor did at MSG elevated women’s boxing to new heights. A stage where even legend Laila Ali can reflect with immense pride.

Laila Ali tips her hat to Amanda Serrano-Katie Taylor.

The Serrano-Taylor rivalry will go down as one of the best in the boxing world. The duo broke the viewership record, purse record, and made women’s boxing a household name. And despite the ‘Bray Bomber’ clean sweeping the Puerto Rican, the fights were extremely entertaining, and Laila Ali, who served as fight analyst and commentator for the broadcast for the trilogy, perfectly summed it up.

via Imago Laila Ali poses with her father, Muhammad Ali, after her 10-round WBC/WIBA Super Middleweight title bout with Erin Toughill at the MCI Center in Washington, DC. Ali won the fight via 3rd-round TKO. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/WireImage)

After the event, she shared a couple of pictures of herself from MSG and wrote, “What an honor to co-host [Katie Taylor] and [Amanda Serrano] electrifying 3rd fight at @thegarden on @Netflix with @katescott and @andresogward.” The former super middleweight champion is familiar with fighting at the Garden, having triumphed over Shelley Burton there in November 2006.



Adding to the caption, Ali gave props to Taylor and Serrano for their tremendous efforts. “These two trailblazers have elevated the game with their skill, class, and integrity. I’m beyond proud,” she concluded.

While viewership figures hold financial weight, this rivalry transcended mere numbers. It ushered in a defining era for women’s boxing, inspiring and empowering other fighters to shatter barriers. Something that the two will hold dearly throughout their life. What do you think?