Referee Under Fire as Ryan Garcia’s TKO Win Over Conor Benn Hit With “Early Stoppage” Comments

Ryan Garcia’s first title defense couldn’t have had a more fairy-tale ending. The WBC welterweight champion retained his belt with a vicious second-round TKO over Conor Benn at a packed T-Mobile Arena. However, Garcia’s victory quickly came under scrutiny because of the referee’s controversial call.

ADVERTISEMENT

From the opening bell, both fighters looked incredibly fast and precise with their strikes. Benn closed the distance and attacked Garcia with multiple combinations. Still, the 28-year-old had success tagging the Brit with well-timed uppercuts and body shots. The first round looked highly competitive, with both welterweights showcasing their boxing prowess. But Garcia changed the course of the fight in the following round.

ADVERTISEMENT

Revealing an excellent game plan, Garcia continued attacking Benn’s body. However, instead of mixing it up with an uppercut as he did in the first round, the Californian landed straight punches that got his opponent’s attention. Garcia off-balanced Benn with a precise left hand before finding a crushing right that dropped the Englishman onto the canvas. ‘The Destroyer’ got back to his feet before the referee could complete the count, but that was just the beginning of the end.

Garcia continued his onslaught and backed Benn onto the ropes, where he kept tagging the Brit with a barrage of punches, which prompted referee Thomas Taylor to stop the fight. Conor Benn didn’t protest the stoppage; however, it looked like he was simply trying to survive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Noticing that, fans believe the official made the decision too quickly and started criticizing Taylor for the early stoppage.

Fans slam referee after controversial stoppage at Ryan Garcia vs. Conor Benn fight

This ref always stops the fights too early. Let the f—g knockout happen. Still, Ryan Garcia has redeemed himself enough to set up that Haney rematch now

ADVERTISEMENT

That stoppage was TOO early; Ryan Garcia wasn’t even connecting on Conor Benn during that flurry LOL .

ADVERTISEMENT

King RYAN GARCIA! Ref stopped too early though

EARLY stoppage for sure. BUT Ryan Garcia was about to stop Benn regardless.

ADVERTISEMENT

KING RYAN GARCIA 👑 Kellerman saying that it was an early stoppage, I can see where he’s coming from, but Conor Benn didn’t complain one bit.

Ryan Garcia stops Conor Benn in round 2. Early stoppage, but there are levels to this, and Ryan is on a higher level than Benn. #GarciaBenn

ADVERTISEMENT

Holy s—t Ryan Garcia!!!! That was an early a—s stoppage