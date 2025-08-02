Regis Prograis vs. Joseph ‘Jo Jo’ Diaz Stats Comparison and Prediction: Record, Height, Reach, Weight, and Knockout Ratio

Golden Boy Promotions announced last week that former world champions Regis Prograis and Joseph Diaz Jr. will square off in the co-feature of the August 2nd Oscar Duarte vs. Kenneth Sims Jr. card in Chicago. Scheduled for 12 rounds in the super lightweight division, the bout will be broadcast live on DAZN in both the United States and the UK. For Prograis, this matchup presents a crucial opportunity to bounce back and reestablish his presence in the junior welterweight ranks after suffering consecutive decision losses, first to Devin Haney, who dropped him in the third round, and then to Jack Catterall, who floored him twice in the ninth. Prograis was originally slated to return against Mexico’s Oscar Duarte on February 15th, but a shoulder injury sustained during training camp forced him to withdraw. Now fully recovered, the former champion is aiming to deliver a statement performance in his comeback.

On the other hand, Joseph ‘Jo Jo’ Diaz is aiming to reignite a career that has hit a rough patch. Over the past four years, he’s posted a 2-6 record, with his only victories coming against Jerry Perez and Jorge Luis Valencia Diaz. Inconsistency has plagued him, as seen in losses to Oscar Duarte and Abraham Montoya, although he did manage to bounce back with a win over Valencia Diaz in his most recent outing. So, which of the two fighters has the greater chance of winning? Let’s examine their stats and assess how this showdown might unfold on fight night.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Regis Prograis vs. Joseph ‘Jo Jo’ Diaz: Who has better stats and record?

Regis Prograis enters the ring with a professional record of 29 wins, 3 losses, and 0 draws, with an impressive 24 victories coming by knockout, giving him a knockout ratio of 82.76%. Joseph ‘JoJo’ Diaz, meanwhile, holds a record of 34 wins, 7 losses, and 1 draw, with 15 of those wins by knockout, amounting to a 44.12% knockout ratio. Comparing the two, it’s clear that the New Orleans native holds a significant power advantage with a 38.64% higher knockout rate, suggesting that his punching power could play a major role in the outcome. But that doesn’t mean Joseph Diaz is without his own advantages.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Regis “Rougarou” Prograis (@regisprograis) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Prograis, at 36, is four years older than Diaz, giving the latter a slight edge in youth. Interestingly, although Prograis made his pro debut seven months before Diaz in 2012, he has had 10 fewer professional fights, making him the less experienced of the two in terms of ring time. And that’s exactly why, on paper, Diaz may appear to have the upper hand based on experience and age. But other key factors could ultimately determine who emerges victorious. So what are they? Let’s take a closer look.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Regis Prograis vs. Joseph ‘Jo Jo’ Diaz height, weight, reach comparison, and more

Starting with height, Regis Prograis, who stands tall at 5′ 8″ (173 cm), two inches taller than Diaz, who measures 5′ 6″ (168 cm) holds a notable height and reach advantage over Joseph Diaz. This also translates into a three-inch reach advantage, Prograis at 67″ (170 cm) compared to Diaz’s 64″ (163 cm). While the official weigh-in has yet to take place, in their most recent outings, Prograis weighed in at 139½ lbs while Diaz came in at 135 lbs, giving Prograis a slight edge in size and weight heading into the bout. However, both fighters are southpaws, which could neutralize the usual stylistic advantage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @josephdiazjr View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In terms of recent activity, Joseph Diaz has clearly been the more active of the two. He most recently fought and won on June 21 against Jorge Luis Valencia Diaz and stepped into the ring three times last year. In contrast, Prograis fought only once in 2023 and is preparing to fight Diaz in what will be his first bout of the year. However, while Diaz may have the edge in frequency, Prograis has gone the full 12-round distance in his recent outings, unlike Diaz, whose last three fights were scheduled for a maximum of 10 rounds, with his most recent only lasting 8.

Ultimately, betting platforms have Regis Prograis as the heavy favorite at 1/8 (-770), while Joseph Diaz is listed at 23/4 (+580), making him an intriguing pick for those eyeing an upset. For Prograis, the key will be to control distance, land heavy shots, and tighten his defense. Diaz, on the other hand, must rely on head movement and inside work to nullify Prograis’s reach and wear him down with body shots. That said, an early TKO win for Prograis seems likely, but if Diaz can read him well, this fight could still go either way. So, who do you think comes out on top between Regis Prograis and Joseph Diaz?