Reluctant Jake Paul Sets One Rule to Ensure Fair Fight With Logan Paul

One of the most frequently asked questions surrounding the Paul brothers since their leap from YouTube fame to combat sports is: Will Jake Paul ever fight Logan Paul? While Logan Paul has found success with his Prime hydration brand and his role as a WWE superstar, Jake Paul has pursued boxing more seriously, amassing a 12-fight record, mostly against retired MMA fighters and out-of-prime boxers. Now, The Problem Child is preparing for a bout against former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on June 28 at the Honda Center in Anaheim.

Amidst his usual promotional antics and online jabs at opponents, Jake Paul recently addressed the long-standing question about facing his older brother. The revelation came during a nearly two-hour interview on The Iced Coffee Hour. When asked by host Graham Stephan whether he would ever fight Logan Paul, the 28-year-old initially responded, “Man, I don’t think so. I really don’t think we will fight.” But moments later, he reconsidered, hinting that a Paul vs. Paul clash might just be possible, though only under one specific condition.

“That would be one of the most anticipated events,” the host said, visibly disappointed that a Jake Paul vs. Logan Paul fight might never happen. But El Gallo wasn’t so quick to shut the door. “That’s the only reason why I think we maybe would, is just because, like we do everything that no one else does, right?” he responded. He went on to highlight that no other boxing siblings have done what the Paul brothers have. “Like no other boxing brothers in history have fought: The Klitschkos, the Charlos. I mean the list goes on and on,” Jake Paul pointed out. And while he seemed open to the idea, he also insisted there had to be a middle ground. But for what exactly?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Floyd Mayweather v Logan Paul – Weigh In HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA – JUNE 05: Logan Paul takes part in the weigh-in ahead of his June 6 exhibition boxing match against Floyd Mayweather on June 5, 2021 at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Mayweather weighed in at 155 lbs. and Logan Paul weighed in at 189.5 lbs. HOLLYWOOD Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Fla Florida USA NOxUSExINxGERMANY! PUBLICATIONxINxALGxARGxAUTxBRNxBRAxCANxCHIxCHNxCOLxECUxEGYxGRExINDxIRIxIRQxISRxJORxKUWxLIBxLBAxMLTxMEXxMARxOMAxPERxQATxKSAxSUIxSYRxTUNxTURxUAExUKxVENxYEMxONLY Copyright: xJohnnyxLouisx Editorial use only 33655768

AD

Jake Paul is a professional boxer, while Logan Paul has made his mark as a WWE wrestler. That means a boxing match would favor one over the other. Recognizing that, Jake Paul offered a surprising but strategic compromise. “I think it would be better in MMA,” Jake Paul admitted. Why, you ask? “Because in boxing, I would beat him pretty easily.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Host Jack Selby then pressed, “Do you think it wouldn’t even be close?” The 11-1 boxer didn’t hesitate: “No.” In the end, when asked how Logan Paul might respond to that claim, Jake Paul said, “I think he would probably agree, but I think he would think it would be closer. He would last like two rounds with me in boxing, maybe three.” He also gave The Maverick credit for his athleticism, saying, “He’s really good at wrestling. He can do the splits and so I’m pretty sure he could kick me in the head like he can kick high as f—.” So while Jake Paul may be confident in his boxing skills, it appears he’s already been warned by a reigning world champion.

Jake Paul cautioned after challenging a world champion

Jake Paul has long expressed his ambition to one day challenge for a world title. But if ‘The Problem Child’ truly wants a crack at current WBA and WBO Cruiserweight champion Gilberto Ramirez, he’ll first need to break into the top 15 of either sanctioning body’s rankings. According to journalist Nick Walshaw, Paul’s team has already opened talks to face both WBC champ Badou Jack and WBA, WBO titleholder Ramirez. Interestingly, Ramirez is set to fight Yuniel Dorticos on the undercard of Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., and ahead of that bout, the Mexican champion issued a chilling message for Paul.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Speaking to World Boxing News, Ramirez revealed that his appearance on the June 28 card had been planned since early this year. “I was scheduled for this date since early February or March,” he said. “I know Jake mentioned that he’s ready to fight me today during the press conference, but I’m not sure if he really meant it. If he does follow through on his words, I’ll be open to giving him a shot at the title.” While Ramirez acknowledged Jake Paul’s dedication and impact on boxing, he made it clear the YouTuber-turned-boxer still has much to prove. “All the respect to him for actually putting in the work and making noise in the sport, but he’s a YouTuber at the end of the day. There are levels to this game, and if he really means it, we can make it the next fight.”

The Mexican star didn’t mince words when asked about how he’d handle Paul inside the ring. “Jake Paul is a hard worker and has generated more success for himself than most professional fighters,” Ramirez admitted. “It’s been impressive to watch, but I do believe he knows best for himself to stay away from a real fighter like myself. All talk is cheap. But Jake Paul knows he should plan a funeral if he commits to a fight against me.” With that said, what are your thoughts on Jake Paul’s plan to fight Logan Paul in MMA? And do you think he’ll actually step into the ring with Gilberto Ramirez?