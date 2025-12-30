“Rest in Peace”: Condolences Pour In as Legendary Coach Freddie Roach Mourns Personal Loss

As 2025 nears its end, the year continues to take a heavy emotional toll. Following reports that Anthony Joshua was involved in an accident in Lagos, Nigeria, and lost two of his friends, another somber update has emerged from the boxing world. Renowned trainer Freddie Roach has shared heartbreaking personal news, announcing the loss of a loved one.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The legendary coach—known for training Manny Pacquiao—revealed earlier today that his father-in-law, Mr. Spivey, has passed away. The 65-year-old Wild Card Boxing Gym staple took to Instagram to share the news, noting that the death occurred unexpectedly last Saturday evening. While no cause of death has been disclosed, Roach honored him with a heartfelt tribute.

“I met my wife’s father over 20 years ago,” Freddie Roach wrote alongside a headshot of Mr. Spivey in a navy uniform. According to sources, Mr. Spivey was a U.S. naval officer who was once stationed in Seoul. Though Roach had known his father-in-law for decades, he married his longtime partner, Marie Spivey, in 2023. The couple tied the knot on June 17, 2023, at Roach’s iconic Wild Card Boxing Club in Los Angeles.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ceremony itself was deeply symbolic, taking place inside the boxing ring. In an October 2025 interview with Men’s Health, he recalled asking for Marie’s hand in marriage. “Best thing maybe I ever did. She was always telling me, ‘My parents are worried about me—I gotta go see them.’ So I called her parents up. I said, ‘Hey, can I marry your daughter?’ Because she’s the only one who can deal with me.”

Coming back to Roach’s tribute to his father-in-law, he added, “From the first day I met him, he never asked for anything but to look after his daughter,” Freddie Roach added. “Always kind and welcoming anytime I’ve seen him and spoken to him. Spent his life in service to others… To my father-in-law, Mr. Spivey, sir, thank you for welcoming me into your family. May you rest in peace.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Freddie Roach (@freddieroach) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

While little is publicly known about Mr. Spivey, Roach and Marie’s relationship spans more than two decades—evolving from client to employee, then girlfriend, and eventually wife and business partner at Wild Card Boxing Club. Freddie Roach reportedly asked Marie out nearly every day for a year, only to be turned down repeatedly.

Things changed when he invited her to dinner on her birthday. Marie herself is adopted, alongside her two other sisters. She came into the family, which some may say is pure luck or destiny. Mr. Spivey and his wife couldn’t have children, and had already adopted a daughter from California. They planned on adopting twin boys next.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

However, when Marie’s mother walked into the orphanage, she saw Marie lying on the floor with a smile at just 11 days old, and the rest was history. Regardless, following the public discovery of Freddie’s Instagram post, messages of condolences and prayers quickly poured in from fans and members of the boxing community.

Freddie Roach gets praised for a beautiful tribute

This user sent their condolences to Freddie’s family. “My sincere condolences to you and your family. May your father-in-law Rest In Peace 🙏🏾,” the user commented. Notably, Roach married his wife on the same day as Mr. Spivey and his wife did.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, this user praised Roach for his beautiful tribute. “Beautiful tribute @freddieroach give my best to Marie ?❤️,” the user commented. It would be bound to be beautiful since Freddie Roach himself viewed Mr. Spivey as a father figure.

The next user expressed sorrow for the couple’s loss. “Freddie, I am so sorry for your and Marie’s loss. May he rest in peace 🙏🏼🕊🙏🏼🕊🙏🏼,” the user wrote. Roach’s own childhood wasn’t the best. He was once beaten brutally by his father when he was caught taking a five-finger discount.

Another user promised a shout-out to Roach’s father-in-law. “RIP Marie’s dad. Imma give a shoutout to him during my panel for next year’s SDCC since San Diego is a Navy town,” the user wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

The next user praised the life Mr. Spivey had led. “I’m sorry for your loss. Amazing life worth living, and a great example for everyone,” the user commented.

Having said that, it appears Freddie Roach had to say goodbye to one of the closest people in his life. At least he has plenty of support from the community. Do you have any parting words?