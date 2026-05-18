“Rest in Peace”: Zab Judah, Mike Perry, and Others Send Prayers as Shadasia Green’s Coach Passes Away

Just last month, renowned trainer Aroz ‘Terrific’ Gist was in Shadasia Green’s corner for her fight against Lani Daniels. After the bout, Green suffered a frightening health scare, receiving treatment for a brain bleed following a knockout loss. Now, in another heartbreaking turn, she has also lost her coach, Gist.

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The New Jersey native passed away late Saturday night at the age of 54. It’s currently unclear what caused Gist’s death. But Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), Green’s promoter, announced the tragic news on social media a day later with a final message for the trainer and his loved ones.

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“Today, we lost a true icon of the sport,” MVP wrote. “Terrific Gist was more than a trainer; he was a mentor, a motivator, and a guiding force who helped shape so many lives inside and outside the ring. The impact he had on Shadasia and everyone around him will never be forgotten.

“We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, loved ones, and everyone whose life he impacted. Rest in peace, Coach. Your legacy will live on forever.”

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The news was also confirmed by several respected figures in the boxing community, including New Jersey Boxing Hall of Fame President Henry Hascup.

“He always loved working with the fighters,” Hascup told NJ Boxing News. “And they loved him as well. He will be missed in so many ways.”

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Gist was short but made up for it with pure aggression. A former boxer himself, the 54-year-old used to fight out of Paterson’s Silk City Boxing Club. He began his boxing career back in 1984, fighting across the country as an amateur. He competed in national tournaments, including the Ohio State Fair, the Iowa State Boxing Tournament, and on some cards in Puerto Rico.

In April 1984, he defeated Jesse Chavers to win the 139-pound open New Jersey Golden Gloves title. Throughout his career, the New Jersey native competed in 140 bouts, making a name for himself. He could have turned professional, but set aside those ambitions in 2000 after working as a trainer at the suggestion of coach Diego Rosario.

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“Once I did it, I really had a passion for it. I’m like, ‘I could do this, man,’” recalled Gist in a 2007 Herald-News report. “I was like, ‘Wow! This is what I want to do.’”

Besides Shadasia Green, Gist has also worked with the likes of Kendall Holt, Wellington Arias Romero, Pawel Wolak, Elise Soto, Jamal Patterson, and others. However, Holt is perhaps his most successful fighter. They started working together in 2002, and eventually, Holt became the WBO junior welterweight champion in 2008 with a first-round KO of Ricardo Torres.

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“Terrific was the glue that held me and my career together,” Holt told NJ Boxing News. “He was more than a trainer; he was like an older brother to me. I don’t think I would have been champion of the world without him believing in me and pushing me every day. He will be missed.”

In any case, after the wider boxing community learned about the news, the likes of Zab Judah, Mike Perry, and others flooded the comment section of MVP’s post with prayers.

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No words can describe the loss

Zab Judah has worked with several great coaches, including his father. So, he knew the loss the community faced with Gist’s passing. “🙏🏾🕊️,” he posted. Although the pair never worked together, Judah defeated Holt on May 18, 2013, via 10th-round technical knockout.

Even former UFC star Mike Perry joined the conversation. “🙏🏼,” Perry commented. Despite not training Perry, Gist’s influence in the combat world was great.

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Former world champion Jamel Herring also paid respects. “🙏🏾🕊️👑,” he wrote. Herring fought Mikey Perez, who was trained by Gist, on December 11, 2015. Perez won the fight via unanimous decision.

Boxer Mikkel Lespierre found out about Gist’s death through the post. “Damn 🙏🏾🕊️,” he wrote. Even though Lespierre didn’t appear to have been trained by Gist or fought one of his pupils, Gist was known in many boxing circles.

IBF super welterweight champion Oshae Jones also reacted. “💙,” she wrote. Jones is set to headline MVPW 04 on June 13.

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Fans may not have heard much about Aroz ‘Terrific’ Gist. He never sought attention or made flashy headlines. But to the fighters, trainers, and people who knew him, Gist left a lasting impression that spoke far louder than words.