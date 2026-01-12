Richest Boxer Floyd Mayweather’s Soft Side Has Fans Saying He’d Trade “All His Money” for His Grandson

Floyd Mayweather does nothing until he’s shown a paycheck. He’s called the richest boxer in the world for a reason. However, when it comes to his grandson, Kentrell ‘KJ’ Gaulden Jr., everything is absolutely free of charge. This bond between them was on full display recently.

‘KJ’ recently celebrated his birthday on January 9. And Floyd Mayweather quickly made his way to his grandson to celebrate the special day. This meeting appears to have produced a heartwarming moment between the grandfather and grandson duo.

Floyd Mayweather celebrates grandson’s birthday

A clip from the birthday celebrations began circulating on X after being shared by Shannon Sharpe’s parody account. “Floyd Mayweather had a surprise birthday party for his grandson, ‘KJ.’ Invited all his lil friends too,” they wrote.

In the video, Mayweather’s grandson can be seen walking into the venue, only to be stunned by the elaborate birthday setup awaiting him. Clearly overwhelmed, the five-year-old put his hands on his head in disbelief before spotting the man behind the surprise—Floyd Mayweather himself.

Moments later, he sprinted toward his grandfather, and the duo shared a heartwarming embrace. Kentrell was born in January 2021 to Floyd Mayweather’s daughter, Iyanna ‘Yaya’ Mayweather, and rapper NBA YoungBoy.

Videos of Mayweather spending time with his grandson are nothing new, as their close bond has frequently been showcased across social media. Still, the latest clip struck a chord with fans, many of whom admitted they wished they could trade places.

Floyd Mayweather is regarded as the greatest grandfather

Watching Mayweather celebrate his grandson’s birthday, people quickly melted over the moment. “People can say Mayweather [doesn’t] know how to act with money, but he damn sure knows how to act like a dope grandfather,” the user commented. Mayweather reportedly earned $1.1 billion from his decorated boxing career, and he likes to flaunt that wealth.

The next user appeared to be a bit envious of ‘KJ.’ “Nah, man… an undefeated goat champ as your grandfather, and a goat rapper of his era as your dad. Lil man is set for life! Love to see it,” the user commented. ‘KJ’ might as well get into the sport of boxing.

Meanwhile, this user claimed ‘KJ’s bond with Floyd Mayweather shows he is a good person. “Children have special abilities to read good and bad people, the way he loves Floyd tells me he’s a way better person than people present him as,” the user commented. While this sounds good, it doesn’t really have to be true.

Another user felt Mayweather may give up all his money for his grandson. “I think the only thing Floyd would trade all his money for is his grandson. He loves that boy like it’s his own son. Beautiful,” the user commented. After all, ‘KJ’ is Mayweather’s only grandson.

Someone else felt Floyd was Kentrell’s favorite person. “Floyd is literally that child’s favorite person,” the user commented. Mayweather always showers him with gifts and love. Of course, he is KJ’s favorite person.

It appears Floyd Mayweather and his grandson’s relationship continues to flourish. Hopefully, the coming years will be as strong as the years before. What did you make of their special moment?