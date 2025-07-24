“RIP Legend” Jake Paul, Sylvester Stallone Join Boxing World to Mourn Hulk Hogan Passing Away at 71

Too many, Hulk Hogan will always be an enigma. A monumental figure who spearheaded the golden age of professional wrestling. For some, his controversies and opinions were impossible to overlook. Now that everything is settled, the former WWE heavyweight champion stands as a pivotal figure upon whom Vince McMahon constructed his empire.

For years, Hulkster embodied WWE, and even now, crowds explode with energy whenever “Real American” blasts through the speakers. On Thursday, the 71-year-old breathed his last at his Florida home after a 911 call reported a suspected cardiac arrest. His passing has left a gap in the combat sports world that might never be filled.

As the devastating news of his demise broke out, Jake Paul took to his ‘X’ to pay tribute to the Georgian. “What the f**k brother!” he wrote, still in disbelief with the sudden news. “RIP Legend. Always appreciated your kind words and encouragement. Hulk Hogan brought WWE to the masses globally. Rest easy,” he added, acknowledging Hogan’s role in guiding him through the tough times.

Hulk Hogan, whose real name is Terru Bollea, is one of the biggest pop icons of all time and, in one way or another, has inspired countless lives around the globe. His influence goes way beyond the pro-wrestling ring and even into the entertainment industry. Sylvester Stallone, who shared the camera with Hulk Hogan for Rocky III, has forged a strong relationship since then. He took to his Instagram to post a still from the 1982 movie and wrote, “I had the pleasure of meeting this brilliant personality and showman when he was 26 years old. He was absolutely wonderful and his amazing skill made Rocky three incredibly special. My heart breaks. I think that he’s gone…”



Jake Paul and Sylvester Stallone were among many others who mourned Hulk Hogan’s passing, as many from the combat world joined them. They not only honored the WWE Hall of Famer but also shared how he influenced and motivated them.

Hulk Hogan: More than a wrestler

Soon after the news broke out, Kronk Gym, one of boxing’s most iconic and legendary gyms from Michigan, also paid tribute to the icon. The gym’s official account posted a picture of Hulk Hogan and Emanuel Steward together and wrote, “RIP HULK HOGAN – an American legend! #hulkhogan #hulkster #wwf #wwe #hulkamania.”



Frank Bruno, the former WBC Heavyweight Champion, also reflected on the Hulkster’s impact. He shared an iconic ‘Hulkamania’ image with a poignant caption.“Rip Hulk Hogan Can’t believe it we met a few times in the 80’s & 90’s he asked me to take up wrestling but at the time the World Championship in boxing was the only thing on my mind. I cannot find a pic of him and me but someone must have one. Sad day for a real character and underneath all the razzamatazz he was a really nice man. We would have been a great tag team so he said!! #wrestling #hulk #rip,” he wrote.

Colby Covington, a former UFC interim champion, is also someone who was inspired by Hulk Hogan. He wrote, “Thank you for inspiring an entire generation of Real Americans Hulkster. Hulkamania will live forever,” on Instagram, showing nothing but love to the WWE Hall of Famer.

These tributes prove Hulk Hogan’s influence stretches well beyond the squared circle. Controversies aside, he stands as a cornerstone of professional wrestling, arguably one of the reasons it exploded into the global spectacle we know today. Though his time in the spotlight has ended, the echo of ‘Hulkamania’ will thunder through arenas and memories for generations to come.