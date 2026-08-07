“RIP”: Prayers Pour In From WBC President and Others After Boxing Legend’s Wife Dead at 74

The boxing world was left devastated following the passing of former heavyweight champion Michael Spinks‘ wife, Florence Anthony. According to Jack Hirsch, Spinks’ biographer and a close family friend, Florence passed away on Thursday, Aug. 6, at the age of 74. The early reports indicated that she had been battling cancer in the later stages of her life.

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Following the renowned gossip columnist and media personality’s passing, tributes have been pouring in, with WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman among the first to extend his condolences.

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“I’m deeply saddened to learn of the passing away of Florence, known as Flo by everyone,” Sulaiman wrote on Instagram. “The love for life of Michael Spinks. My sincere condolences and prayers for her eternal rest in peace.”

As WBC president, Mauricio Sulaiman had the opportunity to interact with the late journalist at numerous boxing events over the years and shared a cordial relationship with Michael Spinks’ late wife. Considering the remarkable body of work Florence built over her career, it is hardly surprising that she left a lasting mark on the world of media.

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Florence became the first African American reporter to contribute to the New York Post‘s gossip column and later wrote a column for The National Examiner. Alongside her career as a writer, she also became a prominent gossip commentator on The Ricki Lake Show, The Rolonda Watts Show, and several other television programs. But beyond Florence’s accomplished professional career, her relationship with the former heavyweight boxing champion also attracted considerable public attention.

After Michael Spinks’ former girlfriend, Sandra Massey, tragically passed away in a car accident outside Philadelphia in January 1983, the former boxer found love again when Florence Anthony entered his life. The two began dating in 1987, and after nearly four decades together, they finally tied the knot in January 2026 in New York.

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Alongside WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman, Florence Anthony’s publicist, Todd Shapiro, also shared his condolences following her passing, describing her as a true “celebrity” in the world of media gossip. Following their tributes, fans also poured in with heartfelt condolences, mourning the passing of the former boxing champion’s wife.

One fan chimed in and wrote, “Rest in peace 🙏.” Following that, another fan shared their sympathies, commenting, “My sincere condolences to her family.”

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Continuing the heartfelt reactions, another fan, who claimed to have met the renowned media personality, wrote, “Oh no so sad. Had the pleasure of meeting and hanging with her. Blessings to her family.”

Another fan remembered how Florence helped change the landscape of gossip entertainment, writing, “Flo started the gossip game for those who don’t know. Had information on you before anybody else.”

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Lastly, one user shared a thoughtful message for Michael Spinks following his tremendous loss, writing, “Sorry for your loss Michael, my condolences 💐.”

With such a prominent personality, both the boxing and media industries will always remember Florence “Flo” Anthony’s lasting contributions. Rest in peace.