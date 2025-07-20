“Road to Destruction” – John Fury Issues Chilling Warning for Tyson After Comeback Announcement

Tyson Fury believes he’s the only man capable of ending Oleksandr Usyk’s reign as undisputed heavyweight champion. But while Fury clings to that belief, Usyk continues to make his case in the ring, most recently with a brutal fifth-round stoppage of Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium, adding the IBF title back to his WBC, WBA, and WBO collection. Fury, still fuming over two narrow points defeats to the Ukrainian, remains adamant that he can topple the unbeaten 38-year-old. Just weeks ago, the former heavyweight champion boldly announced on Instagram: “April 18, 2026, Wembley Stadium 🏟️ The trilogy!” But that impulsive declaration may have deeper consequences, according to none other than his father, John Fury.

Present at Wembley to watch Usyk dismantle Daniel Dubois again, John Fury spoke candidly with The Stomping Ground. When asked how he responds to constant fan demands for Tyson’s return, the former boxer admitted, “Well, to be honest with you, it’s difficult for me when I hear all this.” Why so?

“I know there’s a public demand for him [Tyson Fury],” John Fury told the reporter. “Because since he’s been gone, there seems to be a lull in boxing. People want to see The Gypsy King.” But while he acknowledges the widespread hunger for his son’s return, the 60-year-old made it clear where he stands. “I would rather him stay retired,” he said. “He’s done his bit for the boxing world. He still loves his fans and thanks them very much for what they’ve done, but in my opinion, I’d like to see him stay retired.” At the heart of it all is a father’s concern, not for Tyson’s legacy or titles, but for his health. Despite Fury being 36 and eyeing a potential rubber match with the 38-year-old Usyk, John Fury doesn’t want his son compromising his well-being.

In the end, the reporter pushed further, asking John if, during moments like Usyk’s latest win, he ever misses the thrill of Tyson’s biggest nights, the kind some consider among the greatest in British boxing history. But John didn’t hesitate. “Not really, you know. Sometimes you got to draw a line, haven’t you?” he said. “In everything you do these days, you got to know when enough is enough.”

Then came the most direct message of all, a chilling warning to his son. “Anybody who can’t realise that problem, well, they’re going on one road. That’s a road to destruction,” he said. “You’ve got to stop sometime, so why not quit while you’re ahead? That’s what I say. He’s ahead. He’s healthy. He’s wealthy. He’s still very popular. That’s a very good note to end a career on. But it’s up to Tyson. I don’t know what he’s going to do. But for my money, I don’t want to see him fight again.” And while John Fury wants no part of a Usyk or Anthony Joshua rematch, Tyson remains driven by unfinished business, insisting the judges gave Usyk “a Christmas gift” last time out. But it seems Tyson Fury’s fans too, are beginning to echo his father’s sentiment.

Tyson Fury zeroes in on Oleksandr Usyk trilogy

Despite back-to-back losses, Tyson Fury remains adamant that a third fight with Oleksandr Usyk will give him the chance to set the record straight. Never one to back down, Fury recently posted a video on Instagram teasing a possible date for the trilogy bout next year. In the clip, he’s seen jogging while delivering a trademark callout to Usyk, making it clear he’s not done chasing redemption.

Fury began by congratulating Usyk on his win over Daniel Dubois but quickly turned the message into a familiar challenge. In classic Gypsy King fashion, he declared himself the only man capable of dethroning the Ukrainian. “@usykaa congratulations 🥂. There’s only one man who can beat you again, and that’s the Gypsy K. Tyson Fury done it twice regardless of what the politics say!” he wrote. Then, holding his phone mid-run, Fury added, “Massive shout-out to Oleksandr Usyk. A fantastic performance tonight over Daniel Dubois.” But the real Fury moment came next: “I’ve done it twice before. And the world knows it. I’ve been f—— good and proper without any Vaseline on and took it like a man… I’m out on the f—— road running. And no matter what anyone wants to say, I f—— won them fight.”

While Fury’s confidence remains sky-high, not everyone is convinced. Many fans took to social media to question whether he’s refusing to face reality. Some called for Fury to move on, while others doubted whether he still has what it takes to topple Usyk. That said, Usyk himself is open to the trilogy, having expressed interest during his in-ring post-fight interview. So the question is: will a fired-up Tyson Fury finally find redemption, or will Oleksandr Usyk prove, once and for all, that some puzzles simply can’t be solved?