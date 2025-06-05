“Robbed, So Many Injuries”: Vasily Lomachenko Retirement Has Fans Consoling Each Other

“I would like to say this, Vasyl Lomachenko is technically the best fighter that I have seen since the early Muhammad Ali.” Those were the words of Bob Arum years ago. While few doubted Vasyl Lomachenko’s extraordinary talent, the Ali comparison felt far-fetched to many. Now, a dozen years into his professional career, the Ukrainian maestro is stepping away from the sport, much sooner than most expected. A three-weight world champion in just 12 fights, Lomachenko last fought in May 2024, when he captured the IBF lightweight title with a dominant win over former unified lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr. As fans eagerly awaited news about his next bout, they were instead met with the unexpected announcement of his retirement.

There had been whispers of a potential super-fight against Gervonta Davis, a unification bout that could have been one of the year’s biggest events. But those talks quietly fizzled out as the 37-year-old opted for an extended break from the sport. Now, he’s decided to walk away entirely, closing the chapter on a legendary 21-fight career that followed perhaps the most brilliant amateur boxing career ever. Sharing the news with his 2.2 million Instagram followers, Vasyl Lomachenko said: “First and foremost, I want to thank our Lord Jesus Christ for everything he has done for me. For guiding a prideful young man down a path that ultimately show with me that fame, legacy, and recognition are not the true purpose of life.”

In a deeply reflective message, the Ukrainian dual Olympic gold medalist, dressed in a black t-shirt and grey pants, expressed gratitude not only for the victories but also for the losses that shaped him. “I’m grateful for every victory and every defeat both in the ring and in the life. I’m thankful that as my career comes to an end, I’ve gained clarity about the direction a person must take in order to achieve true victory. Not just in the ring, but in overcoming the old self,” he shared. Loma further thanked his parents for their unwavering love and support.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“My father not only taught me the art of boxing but how to be a role model for my own children. The same way he has always been for me,” Vasyl Lomachenko shared. “I’ve made many mistakes in the life and in the gym but he was always by my side, correcting me.” The Ukrainian legend reflected warmly on the bond they shared, calling his father his number one. “I have many warm memories. I love you deeply, Dad. I bow low before you and dedicate the most heartfelt words in the world to you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) Expand Post

He then offered heartfelt thanks to the members of his team, including his longtime manager, Egis Klimas. “Thank you for everything you’ve done for me and my family,” he wrote. “You are a man who knows his craft. The best manager in the world who became a friend and part of our family.” The IBF World Lightweight champion highlighted Klimas’ honesty, integrity, kindness, and unshakable ability to solve problems under pressure.

Moreover, Vasyl Lomachenko also extended his gratitude to Top Rank and Bob Arum for giving him the global stage to showcase his talent. “I’m grateful to the United States of America for giving me the chance to realize my potential,” he said. He then ended his message with a heartfelt tribute to his fans around the world: “Peace to all, may the lord bless his people.” And as expected, fans had plenty to say in return, celebrating a legend who left an indelible mark on boxing.

Vasyl Lomachenko made the right call… or did he?

One fan wrote, “Not surprised. Robbed, so many injuries and so many war wounds. Fell out of love for the sport.” The user pointed out that despite Vasyl Lomachenko’s three career losses, he was never truly credited the way he deserved. Meanwhile, another summed up the Ukrainian’s professional journey since 2013 in one emotional sentence: “End of an era 😢 respect champ 👏.”

Another heartbroken fan shared, “Wow 🙁 i loved loma and he defo will be missed inside that ring. I would’ve loved to see him and tank go at it. Hall of fame fighter 💪🏽 .” This fan clearly didn’t see the retirement coming and was hoping for a long-anticipated clash with Gervonta Davis. With Vasyl Lomachenko now retired and Tank also flirting with the idea of hanging up his gloves, that dream fight is officially off the table, something that stings for fans everywhere.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Ukrainian boxer Vasyl Lomachenko reacts after winning during a world title fight, at Madison Square Garden in New York, USA, 09 December 2017. Lomachenko and Rigondeaux have no problem with the weight for fight by title !ACHTUNG: NUR REDAKTIONELLE NUTZUNG! PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKenaxBetancurx KB01 20171210-636484841092489228

Some fans, however, felt it was the right decision at this stage of his career. “Makes sense, good career though nonetheless,” wrote one user. Another chose to highlight Lomachenko’s signature skill set: “Best footwork ever.” And it truly was. Much of that credit goes to Loma’s father, Anatoly Lomachenko, who once pulled his son out of boxing for four years to train in Ukrainian traditional dance (Hopak). That intense focus on footwork turned Vasyl Lomachenko into one of the most elusive and technical fighters of his generation.

Another fan chimed in with a more pointed remark: “1 of the best to ever do it. Tank ducked him for years.” While some fans agreed, Gervonta Davis himself once addressed those talks, saying, “They were saying that he [Lomachenko] was scared… I don’t think that’s the case… He reached that point where it’s hard for him to get up for a fight.” Tank, like many, seemed to acknowledge that timing and motivation played a role in why the bout never materialized.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Of course, critics had their say, too. One user bluntly stated, “[Devin] Haney humbled him,” referring to the unanimous decision loss Lomachenko suffered in 2023. According to them, that defeat, more than anything else, was the turning point that led to his retirement. They overlooked the fact that Lomachenko had made a comeback in 2024 with an 11th-round TKO win over George Kambosos Jr., proving he still had fire left in him.

And then there was the disbelief. One fan simply couldn’t accept that Vasyl Lomachenko was really retiring. “This AI,” they wrote, hoping the retirement announcement was just a deepfake or fan-made video. While it’s true that Vasyl Lomachenko is hanging up his gloves for now, boxing has seen many legends return after retirement. So as fans, we can only wish him the peace and fulfillment he’s searching for, but quietly hold onto hope that one day, Lomachenko might step through the ropes once more. What are your thoughts on his retirement? Do you think he made the right call?