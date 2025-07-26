Rohan Polanco vs. Quinton Randall Stats Comparison and Prediction: Record, Height, Reach, Weight, and Knockout Ratio

While Rohan Polanco battled it out on the basketball court with his friends in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, his attention was drawn elsewhere. A boxing gym just around the corner. The 13-year-old’s curiosity drove him to step inside, and before long, he signed up. The rest is history, plain and simple. Thirteen years later, Rohan El Rayo Polanco stands tall as one of boxing’s brightest prospects, playing a pivotal role in the wave of talented fighters making their mark from the Dominican Republic.

Rohan Polanco, currently holding the No. 7 spot with the WBO and No. 11 with the WBC in the welterweight division, steps back into the ring this Saturday night. He’s set to take on Quinton Randall in an intense 10-round showdown at the Madison Square Garden Theater in New York. The battle will take place on the undercard for Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia Perez during Top Rank’s last ESPN event. What are his odds of clinching victory in the fight? Let’s analyze their stats and styles to forecast how the battle will play out.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Predicting Rohan Polanco vs. Quinton Randall: Who has better stats and record?

Rohan Polanco enters the ring with an undefeated record of 16 wins, no losses, and 10 of those victories coming by knockout. Quinton Randall, by contrast, holds a record of 15 wins, 2 losses, and 1 draw, with only 3 wins by knockout. Statistically, Rohan Polanco has a clear power advantage, boasting a 63% knockout rate compared to Randall’s 20%.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luis C 📸 (@luphotos_) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

At 26, El Rayo holds the advantage as the younger fighter by eight years, currently sitting at 69/50 (+140) to deliver a knockout, while Randall trails at 25/1 (+2500). Polanco stands as the less seasoned fighter, entering the ring with two fewer bouts under his belt. He kicked off his career in 2020, a year and six months after Randall launched his in 2019. He has engaged in 37 fewer professional rounds, totaling 82 while Randall has fought 119. Rohan Polanco steps into the ring for his third bout in 2025, clearly holding the advantage over Randall, who is making his debut this year. What other factors could change the tide on fight night?

Rohan Polanco vs. Quinton Randall height, weight, reach comparison, and more

Starting with height, Rohan Polanco stands at 5′10″ (178 cm) but appears to have a slight height disadvantage against his opponent, who measures 5′11″ (180 cm). Both fighters operate from an orthodox stance, though Polanco comes in with a marginal weight disadvantage at 146.6 lbs compared to Randall’s 146.8 lbs.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by C4 Boxing Academy (@c4boxingacademy) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

With Polanco’s remarkable amateur background, featuring a silver medal from the Pan-American Games and a spot at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, he’s poised to dominate in the ring. Quinton Randall may be a solid fighter, but he falls short of the caliber that Polanco should be facing if the Dominican truly lives up to the hype. Yet, the Texan stands undefeated in knockouts, but with just three knockouts among his 15 victories, he struggles to fend off Rohan Polanco’s relentless offensive barrage. If he faces minimal opposition, the Olympian is poised to claim his 11th knockout in just 17 fights. So, what’s your take on the prediction? Do you believe Quinton Randall will come out on top?