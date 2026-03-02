Rolly Romero Fuels “Broke” Rumors Around Manny Pacquiao Ahead of Floyd Mayweather Rematch

Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero has accused Manny Pacquiao of being broke ahead of the latter’s blockbuster rematch with Floyd Mayweather. Long before Pacquiao vs. Mayweather 2 was announced, the community was frothing with speculation about a potential fight between ‘Pacman’ and ‘Rolly.’ Both parties were calling each other out, and everything seemed set for action.

However, the fight never materialized. Meanwhile, Pacquiao fought former WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios in a failed attempt to win the belt, securing a majority draw. Now, however, Romero isn’t willing to stay silent no longer, as he claims that he never actually wanted to fight the former eight-division champion. So, why did he call Pacquiao out?

“Also completely unrelated, and I didn’t want to fight Pacquiao out of respect for legend, nor would I have [gotten] my credit,” Rolando wrote on X. “But he kept calling me out, then wastes my time because he is so broke he wouldn’t stop asking for more money.”

Although Rolando Romero offered no evidence to substantiate his claim, Manny Pacquiao’s decision to return to boxing at 47 inevitably raises eyebrows. In 2016, Pacquiao won a seat in the Philippine Senate. After his term ended in 2022, he ran for president but was unsuccessful. He attempted a Senate comeback just last year and fell short once again.

National campaigns are notoriously expensive, and those political pursuits may have taken a financial toll. If Romero’s allegation holds any truth, a rematch with Floyd Mayweather could provide a lucrative opportunity to replenish Pacquiao’s fortune, as fans would likely turn out in massive numbers for another clash between the two boxing icons.

The pair is set to meet on September 19, 2026, at the Sphere in Las Vegas, more than eleven years after their first encounter. Reports indicate that Pacquiao earned between $120 million and $160 million from the original bout, while Mayweather reportedly took home $240 million to $250 million. The fight generated 4.6 million domestic pay-per-view buys and produced $72.2 million in gate revenue.

If the sequel mirrors the commercial success of the first fight, Pacquiao could once again secure a generational payday. Still, he is not the only one to face allegations of financial trouble.

The various lawsuits against Floyd Mayweather ahead of the Manny Pacquiao fight

Leila Centner and David Centner, owners of a unit at the Baccarat Hotel & Residences in Midtown Manhattan, filed a lawsuit against Floyd Mayweather Jr. seeking $337,736 in alleged unpaid rent. According to the complaint, filed in January, Mayweather stopped paying his reported $100,000/month rent in July 2025, accumulating five months of arrears by December. Although he later made a partial payment of $100,000, the Centners claim he ceased communication afterward and now owes the remaining balance.

Separately, Mayweather was sued in August of last year by AJ’s Jewelry, a Miami-based luxury jeweler, over $1.375 million in alleged unpaid bills. The lawsuit claims he purchased jewelry worth approximately $1.675 million but paid only $300,000.

In another case, Leonard Sulaymanov, also based in Miami, sued Mayweather for roughly $3.9 million to $4 million in alleged unpaid dues. The dispute reportedly stems from a prior settlement agreement between the two parties, with Sulaymanov alleging that “Money” Mayweather failed to make scheduled installment payments while publicly displaying his wealth on social media.

Mayweather has filed a lawsuit of his own against Showtime, alleging they diverted money he was supposed to get to his advisor, Al Haymon. Mayweather is seeking $340 million from the case he filed in a California court.

It appears there’s a lot riding on a rematch between Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather. They aren’t returning for the love of the game. Instead, they seem intent on squeezing out the last remaining money they can from the public. Do you agree?