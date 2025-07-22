Rolly Romero Issues Startling Prediction Amid Anthony Joshua vs. Jake Paul Clash Buzz

Rolando Romero isn’t holding back when it comes to his prediction for the potential Anthony Joshua vs. Jake Paul showdown. Back in March, when ‘The Problem Child’ casually called out ‘AJ’ and claimed he could knock out the former unified heavyweight champion, few took the statement seriously. But believe it or not, the fight is starting to look more realistic by the day.

Recently, GEA Chairman Turki Alalshikh weighed in, hinting that he might make the bout happen to finally put an end to the Jake Paul debate. Even Eddie Hearn, Joshua’s promoter, acknowledged that talks are progressing in the right direction. While no date or venue has been announced yet, predictions are already flooding in—and Romero’s bold take is turning heads.

“I think they should fight,” Romero shared his take with Boxing Social when the topic came up. He also added, “I got Jake Paul. I got Jake Paul. I’m not even joking, I got Jake Paul.” When asked whether he sees the fight end in a knockout or a decision, Romero doubled down on his prediction, claiming, “Knockout.”

This had people around him laughing, but Romero stood firm on his prediction. “I’m not playing straight up like I’m not messing around, I got Jake Paul,” he told the reporter. To put things into perspective, Joshua is an Olympic gold medalist, having unified three titles in the heavyweight division during his illustrious career. He even fought and defeated some of the toughest names in the sport.

On the other hand, Jake Paul has primarily gone up against former UFC fighters, boxers who are well past their prime, and the occasional unknown journeyman that hardly anyone recognizes. His 12-1 record doesn’t quite stack up against Anthony Joshua’s 28-4 resume. If that doesn’t shed light on why Romero’s prediction is so jaw-dropping, then nothing will. That being said, Joshua hasn’t exactly been a fortress in the ring lately.

He suffered a surprising fifth-round knockout loss to Daniel Dubois—a fight many expected him to win handily. So, at this point, anything feels possible. And while Romero’s take may have raised eyebrows, he’s far from the only one offering bold predictions.

Tyson Fury is betting £1 million on Jake Paul to knock out Anthony Joshua

If Romero’s prediction sounded wild, Tyson Fury’s will blow you away. ‘The Gypsy King’ is willing to bet a whopping £1 million on Jake Paul to knock out Anthony Joshua if the two ever fight. Speaking to Ring Magazine, Fury said, “If they fight, I’m putting £1million on Jake Paul.” The 36-year-old didn’t hold back in his assessment of Joshua’s current state.

He claimed, “I just think Jake Paul would knock AJ out. I think AJ is a spent force, and Jake Paul is on the rise.” Fury also praised Paul’s transformation for the heavyweight scene, saying, “I like his new heavyweight look – bit chubby, bit bulky. [He’s] getting there.” Meanwhile, Paul himself is confident: “I believe that I will beat him and shock the world.”

It’s either a classic case of Tyson Fury and Rolando Romero pulling our leg, or Jake Paul has truly pulled off the impossible, convincing everyone he can take down a future Hall of Famer. What’s your take on it? Is Paul ready to take down Joshua?