Rolly Romero Shows Support for Gervonta Davis Despite Arrest Controversy

Gervonta Davis has been losing supporters since he was arrested in January in connection with charges of battery, false imprisonment, and attempted kidnapping. According to reports, ‘Tank’ Davis allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend, Courtney Rossel, in October last year. He has since been released from prison after posting an $8,500 bond. Despite the severity of the incident and the allegation made against him, he still has support from former rival Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero.

“I have so much love for Gervonta,” Romero told Brian Custer on the Last Stand Podcast recently. “It’s unbelievable the amount of love I have for him. Everything that he’s gone through, Gervonta is not a bad dude. I could see it in the soul. He’s not somebody who will sit down and plot [against] you… You can tell he’s just a reactive person. He has no hate, he has no true evil in his heart. I truly believe he’s a good man, and I know he’ll get through this all.”

According to the Miami Gardens Police Department, Gervonta Davis entered a strip club back on October 27 and had a confrontation with his ex-girlfriend. He then allegedly took the woman to the back room and proceeded to attack and restrain her. The report filed with the police also suggests that Davis grabbed his ex by her hair and throat before threatening her, saying, “You think I would not find you.”

Imago June 15, 2024, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: GERVONTA DAVIS 30-0-28 of Baltimore, Maryland defeats FRANK MARTIN 18-1-12 of Indianapolis, Indiana by a 8 round knockout during PBC on Prime at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas Las Vegas USA – ZUMAo117 20240615_zsp_o117_211 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

Davis later took his ex-girlfriend to the club’s parking lot and released her. The two first met in 2022 and briefly dated for five months in 2025. However, their relationship eventually ended, after which she cut off all communication with Davis. Rossel has since filed a civil lawsuit against Davis, and as part of Davis’ release from prison, he has been ordered to have no contact with his ex-girlfriend.

The Baltimore native has a history of facing domestic violence cases. However, most of them have been dropped. As of now, Davis remains out of jail, and the latest reports reveal that he is in advanced talks with former rival Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz for a rematch this summer. The pair fought in December 2021 in Los Angeles, where Davis won via unanimous decision. Coming to Rolando Romero, he may be able to relate to Davis’ situation.

Rolando Romero was once pulled from a fight against Gervonta Davis

‘Rolly’ Romero had been set to challenge Davis on December 5 in Los Angeles. But he was pulled from the bout in late October after a woman accused him on X and filed a report with the Henderson Police Department. Despite the allegation, the investigation later concluded without charges. According to the police department, the allegations did not meet the legal elements of s—ual assault.

“After ‘false accusations, having to miss out on opportunities, cheated out of my dream, and out of a massive amount of wealth,’ the investigation into the allegations made against me has been formally closed,” Romero addressed the outcome in an Instagram statement. “Charges were not filed because the allegations could not be substantiated, because, as I always stated, I am innocent.”

Romero later fought Gervonta Davis in May 2022, where he suffered a sixth-round knockout loss.

From the looks of things, Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero feels Gervonta Davis would get out of his lawsuit unscathed. However, only time will tell whether the allegations against Davis turn out to be false, like in Romero’s case. Do you think it will happen?