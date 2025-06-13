Ronda Rousey Snubbed as Mike Tyson Beats Giants Legend on Dreaded List

From Mike Tyson biting Holyfield’s ear off to Jack Lambert‘s bone-rattling tackles and Jon Jones‘ devastating wins in the UFC, professional sports have showcased many fearsome athletes, characters so obsessed with winning that they cast a shadow over their rivals. Ranking the top 10 scariest athletes across sports is a tough challenge given their numbers.

Thankfully, MMA Uncensored Plus gave this task to ChatGPT. However, the resulting list stirred debate rather than giving a clear consensus. Fans, however, widely endorsed the top two picks: Mike Tyson at number one, followed by New York Giants icon Lawrence Taylor.

From soul-crushing knockouts to assaulting a sanitation worker over a dead pigeon and engaging in street brawls, the 58-year-old’s fearsome legacy could arguably keep him atop this list for years. On the other hand, standing at 6’3, Taylor dominated the NFL scene, often described as one of the greatest linebackers of all time. He used to intimidate quarterbacks by just staring them down and ended the careers of the likes of Joe Theismann with his hits. So, having him as the second pick wasn’t that surprising either.

However, interestingly, the list involved no other boxer and only two additional combat sports athletes: Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar. While fans seemingly agreed with the inclusion of Lesnar, Rousey’s selection sparked widespread disagreement.

The list ignited a firestorm among fans, who vehemently disagreed with some selections. They flooded the comment section of MMA Uncensored Plus’s post, passionately advocating their choices that should have been on the dreaded list.

Insta account blasted for Ronda Rousey’s inclusion beside Mike Tyson

A user wrote, “Still time to delete this,” urging the popular Instagram account to delete the post. The user predicted a storm. And in a while, his prediction came true as fans flooded the comment section, making Ronda Rousey their prime target.

A user wrote, “Rhonda rousey ? wtf,” claiming that the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion does not deserve to be on this list alongside the likes of Mike Tyson and Taylor. Another user echoing the same opinion wrote, “Ronda😂,” just laughing at the inclusion of the first female UFC champion.

It didn’t stop there as another fan advocated for Jon Jones to be included in place of Rousey. He wrote, “How tf is Ronda Rousey more scary than JON BONES JONES,” baffled by the list. Well, Rousey did have a dominant run inside the octagon. The 38-year-old’s ferocious in-cage performances and intense persona had elevated her to a different level. However, over the years, with her small stint in WWE, that aura has seemingly dwindled. After all, we have seen her getting pinned on the greatest stage of all by Becky Lynch. So, having her over the likes of Jon Jones and other UFC fighters was indeed questionable.

Another fan, completely surprised by the lack of boxers on the list, wrote, “No Sonny Liston or foreman? Dempsey? ChatGPT is a casual,” hilariously mocking the AI for having a very elementary understanding. Well, even Mike Tyson has openly admitted to being scared of George Foreman. Furthermore, who other than Big George can become a heavyweight champion at the age of almost 45 by knocking out his opponent?

Well, this is a never-ending debate, and having only 10 athletes in the list is quite unfair. However, now that we have the list, who do you think should have been on it? Let us know your thoughts down below.