Roy Jones Jr. Explains Why Canelo Alvarez’s Strongest Weapon Won’t Work Against Terence Crawford

Canelo Alvarez is widely perceived to hold a significant edge over Terence Crawford in their highly anticipated showdown. But what if that supposed advantage isn’t truly one at all? That’s precisely the perspective of four-division world champion Roy Jones Jr., who recently shared his thoughts on the September 13th Netflix-exclusive spectacle at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The real intrigue, however, lies in uncovering the nature of the advantage Jones believes may be more illusion than reality.

“It all [depends] upon how well Terence can take his punch,” Jones Jr. told Fight Hub TV while attending an IBA event in Istanbul. Crawford is scaling two weight classes for the fight, and his last performance against Israil Madrimov at 154 pounds exposed some cracks in his armor. While Crawford is known for his footwork and agility, many question whether it will carry over when he enters the ring with Canelo Alvarez in the super middleweight division. But Jones Jr. feels weight class won’t be a factor to worry about.

“Well, [Crawford] knows how to box. When you’re as skilled as Terence Crawford is, weight [doesn’t] really matter much,” Roy Jones Jr. explained, dismissing Canelo’s strongest weapon. What makes things worse for Canelo Alvarez is that even his last performance against former IBF super middleweight champion William Scull cast doubts over his abilities. Canelo failed to catch an overly agile Scull, who focused on his lateral movement a bit too much.

Terence Crawford

Despite that dip in performance, Canelo remains a scary opponent with destructive power. While Canelo hasn’t scored a knockout win since his loss to Dmitry Bivol in 2022, he has consistently knocked down his opponents, showcasing the sort of power he has come to be known for. Whether Crawford would become a victim of a similar fate is yet to be seen, but the fight is expected to be an all-out brawl thanks to the recent update.

His Excellency Turki Alalshikh announced that there will be a special incentive for the two fighters to end the bout with a knockout. “We will not have [Tom & Jerry fights] anymore,” Alalshikh said during the kick-off press conference. “We will have in this fight and our next fights a bonus for a KO.” This may cause the duo to fight in the pocket, targeting a knockout, which might not bode well for Crawford. And as Jones Jr. said, it might come down to whether Crawford can handle Canelo’s power.

Regardless, Crawford’s former promoter has also chimed in with his prediction for the fight.

Bob Arum predicts Terence Crawford vs. Canelo Alvarez

Having promoted Terence Crawford in the past, veteran promoter Bob Arum knows all too well what the two-weight undisputed champion is capable of. Despite being initially skeptical of Crawford’s chances against bigger and stronger Canelo, Arum now views Crawford as the more dominant and superior boxer.

Boxing promoter Bob Arum

“I think Crawford will win a wide decision,” Arum told The Ring. “It’ll either be a knockout or a wide decision, more likely a wide decision because Canelo is gonna go into a shell.” Arum feels Canelo is on a decline, even pointing at the undisputed super middleweight champion’s performance against William Scull.

What gives Arum even more confidence in Crawford is the latter’s switch-hitting ability mid-fight. “Crawford might start out fighting right-handed, but he’s gonna end up fighting him as a southpaw, and Canelo’s not gonna know how to handle that,” Arum added. “Crawford is now a complete fighter.”

As the fight inches ever closer, Terence Crawford seems to be acquiring more and more backers. However, boxing matches often have a way of defying expectations. Whether that happens in the Canelo-Crawford fight is yet to be seen. What is your prediction? Do you think Canelo’s power will prevail? Or would Crawford run circles around him?