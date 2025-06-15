Roy Jones Jr. Hands Julio César Chávez Jr. Key to Beating Jake Paul

The temperature’s rising this June—but it’s not just the weather. Boxing fans are buzzing about Jake Paul’s upcoming bout against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. The 39-year-old son of one of the greatest Mexican fighters of all time is set to face Paul on June 28 at the Honda Center in Anaheim. The matchup promises spectacle, unpredictability, and possibly redemption, at least for Chavez Jr. For Paul, it’s one step closer to a world title dream. But will the dream ever become a reality? Well, before the two guys step into the ring and the fireworks begin, one veteran boxer is weighing in with a sobering note of insight.

When asked by an interviewer whether this clash could be the boxing event of the summer, Roy Jones Jr. offered a measured but intriguing response. In an interview clip circulating on social media, he said: “I’m not going to say it will be the one of the summer, but it depends on which Julio César Chávez Jr. shows up, because that could really turn to a great fight.”

The boxing legend went on to add, “Jake Paul’s skills have inclined enough to be able to hold his own against a person like that. He beat Anderson Silva, who also beat Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. So that being said, you know he has a good chance going in. It’s just a matter of which Julio César Chávez Jr. shows up.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Most Valuable Promotions (@mostvaluablepromotions) Expand Post

AD

That quote cuts to the core of the matchup: consistency versus momentum. While the Mexican fighter boasts a 54–6–1 record, it’s been a rocky ride—missed weights, fitness concerns, and a puzzling loss to Anderson Silva in 2021. Meanwhile, Silva himself was outboxed by Paul in 2022, signaling the internet star’s rising trajectory.

Paul, fresh off his Netflix-broadcasted win over Mike Tyson (a fight that pulled in over 100 million viewers), now returns to cruiserweight in what’s shaping up to be his most high-stakes fight yet. The Ohio native has openly talked about eyeing names like Badou Jack, Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramírez, and even the mighty Canelo Álvarez. But first, he’ll need to deal with a Chávez Jr. who, if motivated, still possesses elite experience and dangerous instincts.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This card isn’t all about the main event. The co-main will see Zurdo Ramírez clash with former champ Yuniel Dorticos in a cruiserweight title unification bout. UFC vet and boxing trailblazer Holly Holm is also slated to return, ensuring a stacked lineup.

Jake Paul vs. Julio César Chávez Jr.: a summer showdown in Anaheim

Former UFC bantamweight queen turned prizefighter Holly Holm returns in a lightweight matchup against the undefeated Yolanda Vega. And that’s just the start: lightweight contenders Floyd Schofield vs. Tevin Farmer, welterweights Avious Griffin vs. Julián Rodríguez and Raúl ‘Cugar’ Curiel vs. Victor Ezequiel Rodríguez, plus a light-flyweight showdown Naomi Valle vs. Ashley Félix.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Only the prelims kick off early—the start time is set for 8:00 p.m. ET | 5:00 p.m. PT—but with six competitive matchups on tap, “PRELIMS ARE STACKED,” as Most Valuable Promotions teased online. Expect nonstop action from the first bell to the final, including heavy-hitting title fights and career-defining returns.

With the main event ring walks at 11:00 p.m. ET, fans will be on the edge of their seats all night long. From Paul’s clash with Chávez Jr. to the championship ambitions of Ramírez and Dorticos, plus Holm’s much-anticipated comeback to boxing, June 28 at the Honda Center looks to deliver knockout moments and high-stakes drama.