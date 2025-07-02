Roy Jones Jr. Just Confirmed Jake Paul Critics’ Biggest Fear

Yes, it really happened. Just two days after defeating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., Jake Paul has cracked the World Boxing Association’s top 15 cruiserweight rankings. The 28-year-old outworked Chavez Jr. over 10 rounds to earn a unanimous decision win at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. As a result, the WBA has made good on their promise and ranked the 12-1 social media star-turned-boxer at No. 14, making him officially eligible to challenge the WBA cruiserweight champion Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez. For someone who’s faced relentless criticism since turning pro 5 years ago, this is a major milestone for him. And clearly, Jake Paul isn’t planning to slow down, and Roy Jones Jr. has just confirmed as much.

A few hours ago, Elie Seckbach of ESNews posted an Instagram clip featuring a candid moment with the 56-year-old boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. When asked, “You and Jake Paul, what happens?” Jones replied, “I will probably take him out. It would be a tough fight.” Of course, if that matchup materializes, Jake Paul could once again face backlash for fighting an aging legend, potentially tarnishing the credibility he just gained with the Chavez win.

But the real bombshell came later in the interview when the boxing reporter asked, “How far is Jake Paul from being world champion? How many fights?” That’s when Roy Jones Jr. confirmed what Jake Paul’s critics feared the most. He believes The Problem Child is just two fights away from achieving his dream. “Two [more fights]. I think it’s two, and guess what, it would be thrilling,” Jones said. While that’s undoubtedly good news for Jake Paul and his supporters, it’s likely a nightmare scenario for boxing purists who have long disapproved of the YouTuber-turned-boxer’s unconventional rise in the sport.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I'm Elie Seckbach Reporting! (@elieseckbach)

Despite the controversy, Jake Paul now finds himself ranked just ahead of undefeated American Craig Parker (20-0, 20 KOs), who last fought at heavyweight on April 1 and won via knockout. The 12-1 boxer sits just behind Italy’s Giovanni Cristian Scuderi (12-0, 5 KOs), who hasn’t fought at cruiserweight since September 2022 and has spent his last four bouts competing at heavyweight. Now, with that, all Jake Paul needs to do is wait to see whether Zurdo Ramirez accepts his challenge.

Though Jake Paul’s chances of beating a world champion like Ramirez remain extremely slim, should he pull off the upset, it would fast-track his path to a title, possibly even sooner than Roy Jones Jr.’s two-fight projection. However, in any case, if the Ramirez bout doesn’t materialize, Jake Paul reportedly has his eyes set on another shocking matchup: a 2026 showdown with former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. According to reports, the 28-year-old has already spoken with AJ about the possibility. Unsurprisingly, Roy Jones Jr., like many traditionalists in the sport, is strongly opposed to that idea.

Jake Paul blasted by ex-heavyweight champ over Anthony Joshua callout

Anthony Joshua hasn’t stepped into the ring since suffering a brutal loss to Daniel Dubois last September, a defeat that led him to publicly consider retirement. Still, despite Joshua’s uncertain future, the idea of Jake Paul fighting the former heavyweight champion has been met with strong criticism, particularly from former four-division world champion Roy Jones Jr. In an interview with Action Network a few weeks ago, Jones addressed the possibility: “The fight can happen, but it has to be Anthony Joshua wanting the fight and needs to be worth his while. For Anthony Joshua, fights have to make sense for him now otherwise he won’t do them.”

Moreover, Roy Jones Jr. didn’t hold back when comparing the two. “Did you see what Anthony Joshua did to Francis Ngannou? The same thing happens to Jake Paul,” he said. “Joshua is a real, former heavyweight champion of the world for a reason and is not a slouch or a fluke. He did it for real. If you think a person that is not really a full time boxer will beat Anthony Joshua, then you’re crazy.” His comments reflect the sentiment of many boxing purists who still see Paul as an entertainer first, not a legitimate contender.

For Roy Jones Jr. and many others to truly consider Jake Paul a real boxer, he must face and defeat legitimate, ranked opponents. While his fights bring spectacle and financial success, his legacy as a serious athlete in the sport will always be questioned if he avoids top-tier competition. With Anthony Joshua now reportedly in talks to face Deontay Wilder later this year, it seems highly unlikely Paul will land that blockbuster bout anytime soon. Anyway, who do you think Jake Paul should fight next?