Roy Jones Jr. Reveals the Only Thing Canelo Needs to Beat Terence Crawford

About a couple of years ago, a fight between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford had only enthusiasm from fans. ‘Bud’ had just defeated Errol Spence Jr. to become a two-weight undisputed champion, which made him a popular name in the community. However, it didn’t seem all that possible, given the weight difference. The Nebraska native had claimed that he would climb multiple weight classes to make the fight happen. Still, it took one man a lot of convincing and a big payday to make it a reality.

His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, who has orchestrated several high-profile fights, eventually convinced ‘Canelo’ to accept the challenge, and Terence Crawford kept his promise, as he started gaining weight for the fight. The duo is now on a collision course for a bout on September 13, which will be broadcast live on Netflix from Las Vegas. However, given the 37-year-old’s difficult climb, most people still remain on Canelo Alvarez’s side. But the question is—will it be that simple for the two-time undisputed super middleweight champion?

Roy Jones Jr. seems to think there’s only one thing that will dictate whether Canelo can beat Crawford. What might that be? Speaking to ES News during the International Boxing Hall of Fame ceremony in Canastota, New York, the 56-year-old said, “That’s a good fight. [The] results depend on the type of fight Canelo fights.” Meaning—Canelo will have to take a different approach to beat Terence Crawford. It’s worth noting that Canelo Alvarez is coming off a rather slow showing against William Scull on May 3rd.

via Imago

Scull’s lateral movement made it difficult for the Mexican superstar to do any sort of significant damage. Even though Canelo Alvarez ended up winning the fight unanimously, it raised several questions about how the 34-year-old would fare against Crawford’s slick, switch-hitting boxing style. If Canelo decides to repeat his performance against Scull, it would be difficult for him to catch ‘Bud,’ who likes to move around as well. Whereas if Canelo Alvarez is more aggressive, his power could prevail and end the fight.

However, it’s yet to be seen how Crawford adjusts to his new weight—it could very well have slowed him down. In the meantime, Canelo Alvarez has sent out a warning to Terence Crawford.

Canelo Alvarez reveals what Terence Crawford is missing

After news broke confirming Canelo vs. Crawford will be live on Netflix, Canelo Alvarez shared a dire warning for his upcoming opponent. Turning to Instagram, the Mexican boxing legend shared a poster of their fight, while revealing what Crawford is missing to beat him. “He’s a great fighter. But he’s not Canelo,” the 34-year-old wrote.

via Imago

“On September 13 in Las Vegas, I remind the world who runs this era,” he added. On the flip side, Crawford wasn’t far behind with his warning for Canelo. Mirroring Canelo, Crawford also shared the poster with an imminent threat. “You’re in my way… and I’m not leaving Vegas without that win,” Crawford wrote.

The sirens have rung out, the fighters are ready—all that is left is the wait. After two months, Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford will be face to face, and Jones’ claim will be put to the test. What will be Canelo’s approach?