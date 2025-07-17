Roy Jones Jr. Takes Fresh Shots at Floyd Mayweather With Top-5 Snub

What began as a simple opinion from Roy Jones Jr. has now escalated into a flurry of verbal jabs across social media and interviews. In case you’ve been living under a rock this past week or so, Jones Jr. and Floyd Mayweather are locked in a heated feud. It all started when ‘Superman’ downplayed Mayweather’s abilities during an appearance on the ‘All The Smoke Fight’ podcast with Andre Ward, suggesting Sugar Ray Leonard was the superior fighter. Unsurprisingly, Mayweather didn’t take it lightly and quickly fired back.

Mayweather intensified the feud by sharing clips of himself watching the four-division champion suffer knockout losses—a calculated and unmistakable dig at Jones Jr. The tension escalated rapidly when Jones Jr. suggested that he’d be open to confronting Mayweather, whether inside the ring or beyond it. In the aftermath, several figures from the boxing world have offered their perspectives on the unfolding drama. Yet, ‘Captain Hook’ appears far from ready to bury the hatchet. In a pointed act of defiance, he conspicuously omitted ‘Money’ Mayweather from his all-time top five list—an exclusion that speaks volumes.

“No, not in my book,” Jones Jr. said confidently when asked whether Mayweather made his top five of all time during an interview on Ring Champs with Ak & Barak. “He’s maybe top ten, but not top five.” Jones Jr. clarified that he wasn’t denying Mayweather’s skill, but questioned the caliber of opponents he faced who were truly on his level. “Only Canelo. That’s it,” Jones Jr. added. When the host mentioned Miguel Cotto—whom Mayweather defeated in 2012 following his brief stint in prison—Jones Jr. had a rebuttal ready for that as well.

via Imago MOSCOW, RUSSIA. DECEMBER 12, 2015. American-Russian professional boxer Roy Jones Jr (R) looking at a referee in a non-title cruiserweight fight against Welsh professional boxer Enzo Maccarinelli (not in picture). Maccarinelli won the bout with a fourth-round knockout. Valery Sharifulin/TASS PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxONLY TS013B3F

“Cotto already was done,” Jones Jr. claimed. “Is Cotto [an] all-time great? No! Cotto’s all-time Puerto Rican great. Cotto is not an all-time great in boxing.” For this, Jones Jr. doesn’t consider that matchup to be a “great fight. That’s not on your level.” Turning to Mayweather’s most lucrative fight of his career against eight-division champion Manny Pacquiao in 2015, the 56-year-old said, “You waited to fight Pacquiao till he got knocked out by Marquez before you fought him.”

Jones Jr. argued that had Mayweather faced Manny Pacquiao four years earlier, the matchup would have been far more compelling, as both fighters would have been in their prime. ‘Captain Hook’ used one of his own greatest victories to justify his statement. “If I [had waited] till somebody beat James Toney before I fight him, do I get credit for being the greatest fighter of all time? Cuz I beat James Toney. No, I don’t,” he said during the interview. “My point is, you didn’t do it the right way.”

With each passing day, the animosity between these two boxing greats continues to grow, but the question is, who has had the better overall career?

Floyd Mayweather or Roy Jones Jr.? The latter’s former opponent weighs in

Since the feud began, it’s not just Mayweather and Jones Jr. bickering over who had the better career—even fans have gotten involved. Amid this debate, Jones Jr.’s former opponent, Antonio Tarver, suggests the answer is clear. The former light heavyweight champion, who handed ‘Superman’ two losses, claims Jones Jr. has the edge over ‘Money.’

“When you look back on their careers, it’s competitive,” Tarver told Seconds Out. “I would say this—and I love Floyd, he’s undefeated. He did it his way. But I don’t think at any time in his career, he was viewed as unbeatable.” Looking back at Jones Jr.’s career and their spectacular trilogy, Tarver added, “Roy Jones, he was unbeatable until he met me.”

Regardless of who had the greatest career, though, there’s no denying that both boxers contributed to the sport’s success in their own way. Despite that, it appears Roy Jones Jr. has turned the situation into a personal vendetta. Who do you think is in the right?