Ryan Garcia Can’t Catch a Break as Concerning Disclosure Adds to Injury Troubles

All eyes are now on what Ryan Garcia does next, and just how well he can make his comeback remains a pressing concern. It took only two professional losses to seemingly break him, but recovery isn’t out of reach, especially with age still on his side. However, the then-21-year-old Garcia didn’t handle criticism particularly well. When former British boxer Amir Khan criticized him during a conversation with FightHype, suggesting Ryan Garcia was “trying hard to be something he’s not” in the mold of an “Oscar De La Hoya-type good guy,” and labeling him a “robotic” fighter, Garcia didn’t take it lightly.

As expected, the Victorville native lashed out. In a follow-up interview with FightHype, he called Khan “delusional as f—” and claimed the former world champion “doesn’t know s—.” Moreover, in response to the “robotic” label, KingRy even challenged Amir Khan to a sparring session, warning him to speak the truth afterward: “Come spar me. We could do it low key but when you get back on the interview, you better tell them what it is because I will f— up Amir Khan.” Ironically, despite Ryan Garcia’s reaction, it now appears Khan may be one of the few genuinely concerned about him.

Yes, Ryan Garcia did undergo surgery to repair his injured right hand following his shocking defeat to Rolando Romero on May 2nd in Times Square, but Amir Khan believes the young star requires as much emotional healing as physical. The update came just minutes ago when @fttvboxing on Instagram posted: “Khan wants to save Ryan Garcia: ‘Too much partying, not enough focus.’” According to a report from Ring Magazine yesterday, Amir Khan is planning to personally reach out to Ryan Garcia in an effort to guide him back onto the right path.

Much like the Victorville native, Khan also rose to stardom in his teenage years and experienced the harsh glare of the media spotlight early on. While the 24-2 boxer may not share Khan’s amateur accolades, his meteoric rise was fueled by an enormous social media following. But the fall has been equally swift, with growing concerns over his mental health following a 2024 arrest for vandalism and a failed PED test after his April bout against Devin Haney. Speaking to The Ring, the 38-year-old Amir Khan, who recently entered the promotional world with an event in Ghana, said: “Ryan needs someone to sit down and talk to him as a friend and as someone that cares for him.”

Khan continued, “A lot of people are going to be around Ryan, but they’re not going to care for him, they’re all going to be there for their own little two pence fame. I think Ryan needs some real people around him to help him.” He then extended a helping hand, saying, “I’m more than happy to have a sit down with him and be honest with him. I just feel like he was drinking too much and he was partying too much.” Concerned about the root of Ryan Garcia’s struggles, Khan disclosed, “I met him in Dubai a couple of months ago and he was always high on alcohol.”

So what’s the solution? Khan said, “I think I’m going to reach out to Ryan. I think he needs to go back to the old school again. Go back to what got him there in the first place. That’s what people forget, what got you to that level.” Despite Ryan Garcia’s harsh words toward him five years ago, Khan remains supportive: “I like Ryan and he’s a hard guy to beat… And really if you look at the Rolly fight, everything was going fine until maybe something happened. Then he got caught with a shot and, boom, the whole fight changes and he can’t turn it around.”

Still, Khan believes that if the 26-year-old returns to the basics and rededicates himself, there’s no reason he can’t reach the top again. Notably, this isn’t the first time Amir Khan has shown genuine concern for Ryan Garcia.

Amir Khan had revealed the blueprint for Ryan Garcia to beat Gervonta Davis

Three months before Ryan Garcia stepped into the ring with Gervonta Davis and suffered the first loss of his professional career, Amir Khan had already offered him crucial advice. Speaking to Fight Hub TV, Khan laid out a clear strategy: “Ryan Garcia has to keep it long,” he said. “Counter him every time. Throw them hard shots in. Every shot that Ryan throws has to be hard and accurate.” He emphasized the importance of distance, warning Ryan Garcia not to let Tank close the gap. “He can’t let Tank smother him, or get too close, because that’s when he’s in trouble. Ryan has to have strong legs, have good feet, keep it long, keep it moving left to right. Don’t let Tank settle, because once he settles, he’s going to let those big bombs off.”

Khan continued by highlighting Garcia’s physical advantages and how they could be used to his benefit. “He’s a big guy, he’s taller. See when you’re fighting someone that’s smaller than you, he’s got that advantage over him. He can put that pressure on him,” Khan noted. “Size wise he looks a lot bigger as well, so I think he’s got a lot of advantages.”

Despite his praise, Khan admitted he leaned slightly toward Gervonta Davis due to Tank’s superior experience. “It’s a 50-50 fight; it’s hard to say who is going to win, but I wish them both the best,” he concluded. Looking back, had Ryan Garcia taken those suggestions to heart, his résumé might look very different today. It was his inability to maintain his distance with Tank that eventually led to his knockout. With Khan now showing consistent concern for Garcia’s career and well-being, the question is: Should Amir Khan step in as a formal consultant for Ryan Garcia? Or was this just a strategic business move by a retired world champion entering the promotional scene?