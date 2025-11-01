Ryan Garcia Comes Clean on Halloween Costume Choice

Since his second career loss to Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero in May, Ryan Garcia has kept a relatively low profile. Though he remains active on social media with occasional posts, his future in boxing still appears uncertain. The 27-year-old has expressed interest in a rematch with Romero, insisting that a second meeting inside the squared circle would end very differently.

Garcia even drew a parallel to UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira, who recently avenged his loss to Magomed Ankalaev, suggesting his own story could follow a similar arc. However, there’s been no real progress toward making that rematch a reality. For now, Garcia doesn’t seem too concerned—instead, he appears to be getting into the Halloween spirit.

Ryan Garcia had to clarify details about his Halloween costume

Mere hours ago, the former interim WBC lightweight champion hopped on Instagram to share a handful of pictures of himself in a Halloween costume. Dressed in a black t-shirt and camouflage trousers, the 27-year-old sported what appeared to be a fake bandolier and eye black. In several shots, the Victorville native posed beside a blacked-out Lamborghini Urus—a scene that looked straight out of a cartel movie.

In other pictures, the Victorville native held a cigarette between his fingers. He captioned the post, “We are on the move gotta stay stealthy.” Though the post sparked no backlash or controversy, Garcia felt compelled to clarify that he doesn’t actually smoke. “Btw I don’t smoke cigarettes it was for the costume,” he wrote in a comment on the same post. It’s worth noting that Garcia has had issues with alcohol previously.

Before his fight against Devin Haney last year, Ryan Garcia’s behavior had been erratic and unpredictable. He later claimed it was all just promotion, though many fans weren’t convinced. That’s one of the reasons his victory over Haney shocked the boxing world, even though the result was overturned after banned substances were found in both of Garcia’s A and B samples.

Adding to the chaos, Haney later filed a lawsuit against Garcia, alleging battery, fraud, and breach of contract. Now, however, it seems Garcia has reason to celebrate—Haney has officially withdrawn the lawsuit.

Devin Haney revealed why he withdrew the lawsuit against Garcia

According to Devin Haney, he dropped his lawsuit against Ryan Garcia because he wants to settle their rivalry in the ring, not the court. “I would say that my team was [behind the lawsuit],” Haney told Ariel Helwani. “That wasn’t something [I wanted]. I’m a fighter—I want to get it back in the ring. I want to get it back in blood.”

Haney explained that despite losing money and opportunities due to the controversy, he never wanted legal retribution. “There was a guy who cheated, and I was getting all the flak… But I wouldn’t have wanted to do it like that,” he said. “I said, ‘Forget any lawsuit—let’s settle it in the ring.’” Haney is currently slated to fight Brian Norman Jr. on November 22 at the ANB Arena, Riyadh.

That being said, it appears Ryan Garcia has left behind his worries of a rematch to prove himself and is focusing on enjoying life. What did you think about Garcia’s costume?