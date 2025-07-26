Ryan Garcia Confirms Rolly Romero Rematch With Chilling Six-Word Statement

Ryan Garcia‘s loss to Rolando Romero earlier this year might be one of the most shocking results of the year. As the battle commenced, the fighter from Victorville stood out as the undeniable favorite. Romero shattered all expectations and secured a unanimous decision victory, leaving everyone in shock. After the event, it was revealed that ‘KingRy’ fought with a hurt right wrist. He quickly went under the knife for it.

While he recovers from the injury, he clearly states his intentions for a sequel. Rolly has stepped up, and as reported by The Ring, both fighters’ camps are already in talks for a rematch set for December. With a healed wrist and the fire of redemption fueling him, Ryan Garcia stands ready to settle the score, delivering a bold warning to Rolly Romero.

Ryan Garcia’s only mission

Even though The Ring has reported that negotiations for the rematch are in progress, there has been no official confirmation yet. Everything shifted today when 2ToneDaSupastar posted a screengrab of his Instagram chat with Ryan Garcia on his ‘X’ profile.“Gang! Rolly December?” he texted, expecting to hear just the confirmation and nothing else.

However, what he got was something different, putting the Victorville native’s current mental state in perspective. ‘Ima put him in a body bag,” KingRy replied, vowing to exact revenge for his second career loss via a brutal knockout. To be honest, the Victorville native needs a decisive win to kick-start his career once again. Ever since his loss to Gervonta Davis, the 26-year-old hasn’t felt like the big deal he once was.

So, a KO victory over Rolly Romero will go a long way in re-establishing himself. However, it won’t be that easy. Both Romero and Garcia aim not only for bragging rights with a win but also for the chance to face one of the sport’s elite in a future showdown.

Rolly Romero Hall of Fame shortcut

Ever since Manny Pacquiao made his intentions of staying active clear after a bittersweet comeback against Mario Barrios, almost every boxer has shared their desire for a matchup. Earlier this week, the WBA regular welterweight champion threw in the gauntlet, claiming it as the shortest way to a Hall of Fame career. “A Hall of Famer on my resume, who wouldn’t want that? That’s the easiest way to get into the Hall of Fame, right?” Romero said in a recent FightHype interview.

Rolly couldn’t have believed his luck when, just the next day, Manny Pacquiao indirectly accepted the challenge. Everything was looking solid and dreamy before Ryan Garcia once again decided to play spoilsport. “I’ve been interested in fighting the legendary Manny Pacquiao for a while now. It’s something that you dream of. There were talks in the past of us fighting, and then it fell through. There is a history there. I am always up for the challenge. I would be lying if I said I am not interested. If Manny wants to throw down, let’s do it,” the Victorville native told The Ring, making things complicated once again.

PacMan is ready to take on Rolly, but it’s obvious he has his sights set on bigger names like Gervonta Davis or Ryan Garcia. For Romero to clinch this high-profile bout, he must deliver another jaw-dropping upset, this time against a fully recovered Garcia. If he doesn’t step up, that match and his Hall of Fame aspirations are out the window. If ‘KingRy’ takes down both Romero and Pacquiao, his career will see a powerful comeback.

When December hits, brace yourself for an intense showdown that demands we relish this thrilling confrontation. What’s your take on this?