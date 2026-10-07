Ryan Garcia Dares Floyd Mayweather for Professional Bout Amid Fight Talks Reports

Ryan Garcia vs. Floyd Mayweather’s surprising boxing matchup is gaining more traction. Recently, boxing outlet FightHype reported that talks between both camps have begun regarding the matchup.

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Now, amid the fight talks, the WBC welterweight champ took to social media to fire off a callout to the former five-division champion.

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“Okay Floyd, let’s see how much you love that ‘0,’” Garcia wrote on X.

‘King Ry’s’ callout is directly aimed at a professional bout against Floyd Mayweather. But in case there’s any doubt, Garcia made it clear that if he does end up fighting Mayweather, the boxing legend’s 50-0 record will be on the line, and no exhibition matches will be entertained.

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“And no, I wouldn’t do an exhibition; I want his 0 on the f—ing line,” Garcia wrote in a subsequent X post. “How much does he actually think he got left? I’m ready, Floyd; remember you made this call. I’m just returning the favor. Offer is on the table. Accept or not, if not, I move forward as I have been.”

Going by the 28-year-old’s revelation, his team has already made an offer to Mayweather. However, ‘Money’ has yet to break his silence on the issue. Still, it’s understandable that Garcia specifically demanded a professional bout and not an exhibition.

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Floyd Mayweather’s last professional boxing fight was against Conor McGregor in August 2017, where he finished the Irishman in the 10th round to reach the milestone 50-0 record.

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Since then, the 49-year-old has mostly engaged in exhibitions against internet personalities like Logan Paul, KSI’s brother Deji, and others. Mayweather’s last outing was against John Gotti III in a 2024 non-scoring exhibition bout.

On the other hand, Ryan Garcia has been relentlessly chasing glory. The Californian defeated Mario Barrios in February 2026 to win the WBC welterweight title. Then, Garcia defended the belt by knocking out Conor Benn in September at a Zuffa Boxing event.

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His recent run alone proves that Garcia is not going to settle for a money fight, only one that puts his legacy on the line. That’s why he dared Mayweather to risk his record.

This seems to be the first time Garcia has properly called out Floyd Mayweather for a fight. But besides ‘Money,’ Garcia has called out former undisputed champion Terence Crawford, too.

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Still, when it comes to a history of animosity, Garcia shared a brief clash with Floyd Mayweather.

Ryan Garcia and Floyd Mayweather had a brief turbulent past

Though Ryan Garcia and Floyd Mayweather have mostly shared a cordial relationship, they did have a brief moment of friction in the past. After beating Oscar Duarte in December 2023, ‘King Ry’ started hanging out with Mayweather, who had apparently advised him to fight Rolly Romero first and then shift his attention to Devin Haney.

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At first, Garcia nodded to Mayweather’s suggestion. But the Californian backtracked and actively pursued Devin Haney, which prompted FightHype’s Ben Thompson to post that Garcia was “mentally injured” and that the fight against Haney needed to be “postponed.”

In a following interview with Thompson, Garcia claimed that it was Floyd who probably told him to publish that post, implying that the boxing legend didn’t want him to fight Haney in the first place.

“My whole thing is how you said that this fight needs to be stopped,” Garcia said. “It needs to be cancelled. I know that you’re working for Floyd. And Floyd probably told you to try to make my s—t go down.”

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“I need you to know that this fight is going on. Nobody can stop it. Not FightHype nor Floyd Mayweather. Nobody’s going to stop this fight because I’m perfectly fine. And I’ve been training very hard. And you know I love you, Ben.”

From there, the beef between them didn’t escalate much. Garcia went on to beat Devin Haney via majority decision in April 2024, scoring three crucial knockdowns. But he ended up testing positive for Ostarine, which turned the bout into a no-contest.

If Garcia and Mayweather finally square off, it would be intriguing to see whether the old grudge resurfaces. But with the boxing legend facing a multitude of lawsuits, the immediate future of the fight seems unlikely. Plus, Mayweather will turn 50 next year, and the age gap also poses a hurdle to this fight.