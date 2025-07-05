Ryan Garcia Desperate for Redemption, Targets World Champion After Calling Out Devin Haney

If Ryan Garcia thought his loss to Gervonta Davis would be the lowest point of his career, he was mistaken. After his controversial win over Devin Haney last year, Garcia had the perfect opportunity to silence critics with a dominant performance this year. Instead, he stepped into the ring on May 2nd, with an injured right hand, and suffered a surprising defeat to the heavy underdog Rolando Romero in Times Square, New York. Rolly stunned fans by dropping Garcia with a double left hook in the second round and walking away with a unanimous decision victory. Now, Garcia is doing everything he can to reclaim his standing in the division.

Just hours ago, Ryan Garcia took to X and called out his former opponent: “Rolly’s let’s run it back? ❤️.” It’s clear he’s targeting Romero’s WBA (Regular) welterweight title in a bid for redemption. But this isn’t the first time Garcia has expressed interest in a rematch. “Whatever the fans want,” he said during the post-fight press conference. “If they want me to run it back with Rollies, let’s do it. If they want me to go straight for Devin, let’s do it. Styles make fights. And, yeah, I’m willing to fight any of them again.”

But does Rolando Romero share Ryan Garcia’s enthusiasm for a rematch? In an interview with Fight Hub TV, Romero didn’t hold back when asked about a potential second bout. “Yeah, I’ll probably whoop his a– again. That was the easiest fight I’ve ever done,” he said bluntly. Whether there’s a rematch clause in their contract remains unclear, but if there is, and that’s a big if, Romero may not have much of a choice but to face KingRy again.

Now, Ryan Garcia’s loss to Rolly also put a serious dent in his proposed rematch with Devin Haney, which had been tentatively scheduled for later this year. That plan now appears to be either on hold or scrapped entirely. While it initially seemed like the 26-year-old might slow things down, his recent actions suggest he’s shifting into high gear.

Just days ago, Garcia posted a short clip to his Instagram story, updating fans on his recovery. In the video, he’s seen sitting with renowned physician Dr. Shin and examining his right wrist. “I’m sitting here with Dr. Shin,” Garcia said. “The wrist is looking good, already moving, perfect. We can punch, but we’re not going to punch. It’s already recovering perfect. Yeah, we’re ready to go!” And you know what that means? Fans can now expect a strong comeback fight soon. Moreover, after calling out Rolando Romero, Ryan Garcia went a step further, calling out his longtime rival once again.

No rematch unless Ryan Garcia gets it together

Soon after President Donald Trump announced that, as part of the 250th anniversary of American independence, the White House may host a UFC event next year, Ryan Garcia was quick to shoot his shot. Like many fighters eager to perform in front of political dignitaries and elite guests, Ryan Garcia took to X, writing, “Add a boxing fight at the White House.” And just a minute later, he doubled down with a follow-up post: “Wouldn’t mind fighting Haney at the White House 😳.”

But while the 24-2 boxer was publicly angling for a rematch on the grandest stage possible, his recent form told a different story. On the same night he suffered a shocking defeat to Rolando Romero, Devin Haney secured a dominant win and is angling to move up a division or else secure a bout with Brian Norman Jr. Anyway, a few hours later, Devin Haney responded to Garcia’s call-out with a sharp jab of his own: “Get back on your drug testing then…” The comment struck a chord with fans, many of whom supported Haney and urged him to dismiss Garcia’s challenge altogether.

Moreover, Devin Haney’s stance wasn’t new. He has repeatedly made it clear that Ryan Garcia’s participation in a rematch hinges on full compliance with drug testing protocols. Garcia’s credibility took a serious hit last year after he tested positive for PED, Ostarine following their April bout at Barclays Center, leading to a suspension and widespread criticism. With that said, if Ryan Garcia does manage to regroup and face both Romero and Haney again, could he possibly defeat them both? What do you think?