Ryan Garcia Handed Bad News Just Days After Surgery Update

What was meant to be a tune-up bout turned into a nightmare for Ryan Garcia, as Rolando “Rolly” Romero flipped the script in emphatic fashion. While many initially believed Devin Haney had the softer assignment in Jose Ramirez, concerns lingered that Rolly could pose real danger, and those fears materialized fast.

In a stunning twist, Romero floored Garcia in the second round and never looked back, earning a unanimous decision with scorecards reading 115-112, 118-109, and 115-112. Now, with a second loss added to his record and questions swirling about his future, Ryan Garcia is left soul-searching. And if anyone can offer clarity on what comes next, it’s his longtime promoter, Oscar De La Hoya.

Speaking ringside at the Caleb Plant vs. Jose Armando Resendiz fight at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, De La Hoya opened up about Ryan Garcia’s future during an interview with Sean Zittel. After briefly touching on Garcia’s physical condition, the Golden Boy offered a telling update: “I’d like for Ryan [Garcia] to take the whole year off, getting his mind straight, getting it comfortable where it feels good.”

Oscar De La Hoya further wanted the 26-year-old to find mental peace and stability. Why? Because he knows firsthand how it feels to fall short of fans’ expectations. Later when asked about the possibility of the Victorville native returning to Eddy Reynoso’s camp, after Jaime Munguia, another fighter from Reynoso’s stable, was accused of testing positive for PEDs (claims Munguia later denied on Instagram), De La Hoya didn’t mince words. “I’d hate for him to be the seventh fighter to get popped.” His concern was clear. He’s looking out for the 24-2 boxer’s future, both mentally and physically.

But while De La Hoya preaches patience, it appears Ryan Garcia isn’t wired for rest. Even before his May 2nd clash with Rolando Romero in Times Square, New York, King Ry amidst an injury, didn’t postpone the fight, as per news first reported by Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated. During the fight, though Garcia looked off his usual rhythm, slower and more defensive than usual, he went full 12 rounds. Yet, Garcia never pointed fingers or made excuses, instead keeping silent about his condition until recently.

In a post on X last month, Ryan Garcia finally addressed the injury, confirming he had undergone surgery on his hand. “I went and got the surgery for my hand and what I needed to get done, I never used that as an excuse for my fight,” he wrote. “The media is going to report the surgery. I’m just blessed it was done and successful.”

Now, the loss to Romero has cast serious doubts over a much-hyped October rematch against rival Devin Haney. In fact, Garcia’s promoter Oscar De La Hoya has indicated a shift in plans, stating they are now more focused on securing a rematch with Romero instead. This update came shortly after Garcia’s manager and attorney, Guadalupe Valencia, offered further insight into the hand injury.

Guadalupe Valencia reveals how hand injury affected Ryan Garcia’s performance in the ring

According to Guadalupe Valencia, Ryan Garcia underwent surgery on his right hand this past Tuesday to address an injury he sustained prior to the Rolando Romero fight, an injury that clearly affected his performance in the ring. “Yes, his injury was a problem during the Romero fight,’’ Valencia told USA TODAY Sports via text. “But that is in the past, and we don’t want to make excuses.” She also shared that Garcia is currently feeling “good and positive” and hinted that the Victorville native is aiming for a return to the ring this “fall.”

While Valencia didn’t go into too much detail about Garcia’s recovery timeline, she did shed some light on his future prospects. “When Ryan is well, he will be back and will have an elite-level performance,” she said. “This past fight vs. Romero is a minor setback. Ryan at 100% is unbeatable.” For now, the focus remains on allowing his hand to fully heal, but a highly anticipated rematch against Devin Haney remains on the table.

What stands out is that Garcia kept his hand injury under wraps until after the loss, raising questions about whether the injury was an excuse or a significant factor in the outcome. So, what do you think? Did the injury play a critical role in his defeat, or is this just a convenient explanation?