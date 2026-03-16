Ryan Garcia Highlights Problem With Keyshawn Davis Fight Talks After Confrontation at Mike Tyson Invitational

Are Ryan Garcia and Keyshawn Davis headed for a fight? The Victorville native attended the Mike Tyson Invitational on Saturday at the SAHARA Theatre inside the SAHARA Las Vegas Hotel and Casino. The Victorville native was there to support his cousin, Jacob Herrera, who was on the card facing Devin Haney’s brother, Sean Haney. Although Garcia’s cousin came up short in the bout, the real drama unfolded after the event.

Garcia reportedly had a confrontation with Keyshawn Davis. Footage circulating from what appeared to be a post-fight party showed Ryan Garcia and Davis squaring off, fueling speculation about a potential fight between the two. However, the matchup may never materialize. Garcia has not only dismissed the idea of fighting ‘The Businessman,’ but he has also explained the key issue that would prevent the bout from ever happening.

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“Keyshawn is my brother, I’ll never fight him,” Garcia wrote on X.

“Y’all know damn well I’ll run the fade with Keyshawn if it has to happen, but I don’t like he don’t want the fade with someone if it has to happen. That isn’t my problem tho,” he added in a following tweet.

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Keyshawn Davis, who defeated Jamaine Ortiz in his last outing via 12th-round knockout, has been chasing a fight against Devin Haney for a while. However, there doesn’t appear to be any progress towards making that fight. Meanwhile, he recently made headlines for claiming that he would be open to a potential fight against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul during Adin Ross’ Brand Risk boxing event.

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Ryan Garcia, on the other hand, is also looking for his next opponent. After defeating Mario Barrios recently to win the WBC welterweight strap, it initially appeared he is now set to rematch Devin Haney in a unification bout. However, Devin Haney now seems to be more interested in a bout against Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero before facing Ryan Garcia to settle their beef.

“No more talking, Dev,” Garcia wrote on X. “We either fight after you fight Rollys or just keep your mouth mute b***h 🤫.”

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“Sign up for drug testing h*e..,” Haney responded. “Then we can fight after I beat Rolly.”

“Your mom tell you to say this repeatedly,” Garcia fired back. “Yeah, maybe 🤔 anything to disclaim what happened to you 4-20 THE FEAR I told you about is still there and will forever be there.”

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Ryan Garcia defeated Devin Haney in April 2024 via majority decision. However, the Victorville native tested positive for Ostarine, so the result was overturned into a no-contest. Since then, the pair have been destined to meet again, but it hasn’t happened yet. While Haney looks to secure a fight against Romero, Garcia has also expressed intentions to face Keyshawn Davis’ close friend and brother.

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Keyshawn Davis predicts Shakur Stevenson vs. Ryan Garcia

After beating Barrios, ‘King Ry’ called out Shakur Stevenson, who is a close friend of Keyshawn Davis, for a fight at welterweight. However, Stevenson wanted specific rehydration rules in their contract if they wanted to make the fight, something Garcia doesn’t want to do.

Garcia had accepted a similar contract before fighting Gervonta Davis, which didn’t turn out very well for him. So, there’s no development in that avenue either. But if the fight were to happen, Keyshawn Davis knows exactly how it would go down.

“I think he fights Shakur; I think he gets his ass whooped,” Davis told Fight Hub TV.

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Stevenson, of course, is coming off a dominant performance against Teofimo Lopez in January, winning by unanimous decision despite making his super lightweight debut in the bout.

There appears to be a lot of talk from Ryan Garcia about fighting several different opponents. However, the Victorville native hasn’t locked one down yet. Who do you think he will end up fighting?